Traveler Accidentally Spills Room Scent and Smells Like Eau de Toilet Duck

A traveler accidentally spills a bottle of room fragrance over his clothes while packing, resulting in an overpowering and unpleasant scent that follows him to the airport and prompts a humorous security inspection.

An unfortunate mishap left William Sitwell smelling of ‘Eau de Toilet Duck’ - Andrew Crowley for The Telegraph Spookily, the build-up to my perfumed catastrophe in Aberdeenshire began the day before at breakfast.

“Bit generous with theShe’s pregnant, so I reassured myself that her reaction was less about my than her sharpened sense of smell. Still, I made a mental note to go easy the next day. Unfortunately, the universe held other plans in store for me.

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Twenty-four hours later, as I was packing my bag to leave and preparing to say goodbye to Florence and her husband, our family friends, I knocked something off a small shelf. Liquid poured down on to my clothes and I quickly realised it wasn’t a glass of water but a small bottle. As I righted it, I noticed a bunch of little sticks had scattered.

And then, rising from the floor, where my clothes lay, came a powerful and cloying smell. A tsunami of mint, rosemary and sage wrestling for position in a pond of treacle – with a fierce pour of lemony detergent added into the mix for good measure. You could call it Eau de Toilet Duck. – one of those bottles filled with oily liquid which, over several months, spreads a perfumed scent across a room.

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And the stuff covered everything I had with me, including my only jacket. Gingerly, I tucked my garments away and headed to the kitchen, where Florence was waiting to send me on my way. I immediately told her not to come near me, and drove off to the airport in a hurry, opening all the windows of the car to avoid being trapped in my own pungency.

Upon arrival at the airport, I shuffled through security, shamefully looking down at my feet. But any hopes of avoiding a scene were dashed when my jacket and bag were diverted away on the conveyor belt to“Would you open your luggage for me? ” asked a female member of staff as she plonked my bag down in between us. I did so, and the foul pong emanating from it immediately made her recoil.

It was so bad, in fact, that she was forced to wear a mask as she rummaged through my stuff and swabbed my jacket. My agony didn’t end there, however. I then faced the horror of a 60-minute flight to Birmingham with, in a plane as small as a private jet. There was simply no escape for my fellow passengers, much as I tried to mitigate the pong by moving to an empty row of seats.

Walking the aisle to visit the loo, my eyes fixed firmly ahead, but nonetheless aware of the glares aimed in my direction, was a particularly tricky moment. Did some wonder whether this food critic so reeked ofThere was more public humiliation to come. After landing in the Midlands, I caught a train for Taunton, and home. Onboard, the man sat next to me shifted uncomfortably.

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“Sorry, I spilt a diffuser on myself,” I muttered. He just looked at me in silence. My shame carried on into the West Country, where I was collected by our nanny as she was en-route to pick the children up from school.

“What the f--k is that smell? ” she squawked.

“Eurgh! ” yelled the kids, as they clambered into their seats. Once home, I quickly shoved all my clothes into the washing machine and had a very hot shower. But the washing cycle didn’t work – meaning I’d infected several of my wife’s skirts as well as the boys’ socks and sports kit with the smell..

I’m sure they’re attracted to the smell, which continues to linger despite my best efforts to wash and scrub it away. Perhaps the only means of muting the stench is covering myself and my clothes in large doses of Givenchy Gentleman – but that would rule out any return north to Florence’s.