Travel woes continue for some at Chicago airports after nationwide ground stop

Friday's nationwide outage continues to cause issues for some travelers. The FAA says things should return to normal by the end of Sunday.

Now, travelers are still struggling to find their luggage and get answers from their airlines. Traveler Brazos Jones was forced to buy a whole new outfit after his luggage got lost during his Chicago connection between Houston and Peoria Friday night.

Desiree Pfeifer was dealing with the same issue. Overall, the airport appears to be back to normal with fewer lines, cancellations, and delays. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy says it all started Friday when a contractor with L3Harris was trying to update the Federal Aviation Administration's telecommunications system in El Dorado, Arkansas. He says while changing a copper wire to a fiber optic, they flooded other routers and overloaded the system.

Also read FAA ground stop: What major airlines are offering stranded passengers

Duffy appeared on"Face the Nation" on Sunday morning, where he was asked if they are updating the system too quickly.

"We are going, I think, at the right speed. We have to get off old network, old telecom — by the way, that's why I've already switched over 70% of copper to fiber without incident, without issue," he said.

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"Those are critical pieces to the infrastructure, and it's been historically underinvested in. " Duffy says if Congress would give them $50 billion, they could revamp the telecommunications system in the next two to three years. "By the time it's all done, we are already seven years down the road, and it's no longer state-of-the-art equipment," Greenberg said.

In the meantime, Greenberg says another ground stop is possible if updates are not made and wants politics to stay out of it.

"If a plane crashes today, Republicans and Democrats will die. This is not a red state or blue state issue — it's basic common sense.

"02:07Hundreds of flights canceled at O'Hare, Midway after national ground stop lifted