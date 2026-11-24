The Travel Without Fear Act, sponsored by Democratic senators from Nevada, California, and Illinois, would restrict ICE from using TSA and airline data to carry out civil immigration enforcement and require notification

An image of the ICE arrest during an Alaska Airlines flight boarding on Nov. 21, 2026, at Sea-Tac Airport. now-viral video of an ICE arrest of two travelers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport over the weekend , the Port of Seattle expressed support for a new proposal to limit when and how ICE agents operate in airports.

, sponsored by Democratic senators from Nevada, California, and Illinois, would restrict ICE from using TSA and airline data to carry out civil immigration enforcement and require notification to airports before enforcement operations.

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"We join local, state, and federal leaders in calling for an end to domestic ICE enforcement activities at SEA Airport," the Port of Seattle said in a statement Monday. “While the Port operates Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, the security of the airport is subject to federal security regulations. These regulations require federal law enforcement access to airports with federal law enforcement credentials.

We are heartened and strongly support federal actions on this issue, including the recently-introduced Travel without Fear Act, led by Senator Rosen.

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"In the statement, Sea-Tac officials emphasized Port of Seattle Police do not participate in immigration enforcement and cannot obstruct federal agents who carry out operations on airport property. "Federal staff regularly operate at SEA for immigration enforcement of passenger and cargo flights, and only the Department of Homeland Security can confirm cases or incidents," the statement said.

"The Port of Seattle is working with our congressional delegation and others in the state of Washington to explore additional actions or steps to improve information-sharing between jurisdictions and safe and secure travel for those who come through our airport. " Sen. Jacky Rosen , a co-sponsor of the Travel Without Fear Act, said ICE enforcement in airports brings chaos and fear to travelers.

"It's clear that ICE needs to be reigned in," Rosen said. "Their actions are instilling fear in entire communities ... I believe that stopping these broad ICE enforcement operations in airports is a place to start.

" ICE is on track to carryout out double the number of immigration removals in 2026 when compared with 2024. As rounds of widespread rain and gusty winds move into the region ahead of Thanksgiving gatherings, utility crews are preparing for the possibility of power outages that could disrupt holiday plans.

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Port of Seattle commissioners unanimously criticized ICE agents Monday, while simultaneously acknowledging the jurisdictional restraints after masked federal agents detained two travelers on an Alaska Airlines jet bridgeA 22-year-old food delivery driver was treated for minor injuries after several suspects opened fire late Sunday in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood, sending nearly 40 rounds into a residential block. A man was seriously injured in a shooting near the Ballard Bridge in Seattle on Monday, and a suspect was taken into custody, police said.

The Travel Without Fear Act, sponsored by Democratic senators from Nevada, California, and Illinois, would restrict ICE from using TSA and airline data to carry out civil immigration enforcement and require notification