The travel industry is concerned after the Trump administration announced a renewed threat to airports in sanctuary cities, which could lead to stricter regulations and potential disruptions in travel.

The Afternoon Wire Travel industry worries after Trump administration reiterates threat to sanctuary city airports Trump's Justice Department scrubs its website of news releases about Jan. 6 defendants Iran's soccer federation says team's World Cup base camp has been moved to Mexico from the USA America In Focus: mortgage rate rises while Wall Street looks to continue its winning ways Viral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animals How 2 men claimed an absurd record by driving an old 3-wheel car the length of Africa What to know about the Japanese-style scalp massages catching on in the US How a low angle and fast lens shaped a photo of Jannik Sinner Parking lots get hot and are bad for storm runoff.

These groups are testing other options Good dog! More children’s hospitals turn to furry caregivers to help kids heal RFK Jr. fires leaders of group that sets guidelines for preventive health screenings One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device.

Here's how to dry out your smartphone A look at the Hajj pilgrimage and Eid al-Adha and their significance to Muslims around the world Redadas migratorias de Trump recuerdan a congresista detenciones de japoneses en 2da Guerra Mundial Trump says a deal with Iran and opening of Strait of Hormuz are 'largely negotiated' Southern California chemical tank at risk of exploding as 40,000 residents are ordered to evacuate Suspect dead after opening fire near White House security checkpoint, Secret Service says Kyle Busch died after severe pneumonia progressed into sepsis, his family says AP Entertainment WireLettuce introduce you to the live frog found in this grocery store salad bag Being a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about it A photo captures tear gas drifting across a mountain road during Bolivia protests Plastic bags don't go in the recycling bin.

What should you do instead?

FDA staff blindsided by move allowing more e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches onto US market Being a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about it Ugandans rue link to Bundibugyo, the Ebola virus type named after a district of cocoa farmers Google announces slew of AI advances, including a personal AI assistant coming soon Fueled by faith, some US Muslims embark on Hajj against a backdrop of regional tensions Sospechoso muere en tiroteo en puesto de seguridad de la Casa Blanca, dice Servicio Secreto de EEUU About 40,000 people were under evacuation orders and schools shut down Friday in Southern California after a storage tank continued to leak a hazardous chemical used to make plastic parts that officials said could rupture or explode





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Travel industry worries after Trump administration reiterates threat to sanctuary city airportsThe travel industry is on edge after Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin reiterated his threat to withdraw U.S. Customs and Border Protection

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Travel industry worries after Trump administration reiterates threat to sanctuary city airportsThe travel industry is on edge after Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin reiterated his threat to withdraw U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers from airports in so-called “sanctuary cities” in a move that could jeopardize international flights.

Read more »

Travel industry worries after Trump administration reiterates threat to sanctuary city airportsHomeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin has said he might withdraw U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers from those airports, jeopardizing international flights.

Read more »

Travel industry worries after Trump administration reiterates threat to sanctuary city airportsThe travel industry is on edge after Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin reiterated his threat to withdraw U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers from airports in so-called “sanctuary cities” in a move that could jeopardize international flights.

Read more »