Travel industry worries after Trump administration reiterates threat to sanctuary city airports

The travel industry is concerned about the potential impact of the Trump administration's renewed threat to cut off federal funding to airports in sanctuary cities.

The Afternoon WireTravel industry worries after Trump administration reiterates threat to sanctuary city airports Trump's Justice Department scrubs its website of news releases about Jan. 6 defendantsIran's soccer federation says team's World Cup base camp has been moved to Mexico from the USAmerica In Focus: mortgage rate rises while Wall Street looks to continue its winning waysViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsHow 2 men claimed an absurd record by driving an old 3-wheel car the length of AfricaWhat to know about the Japanese-style scalp massages catching on in the USHow a low angle and fast lens shaped a photo of Jannik SinnerParking lots get hot and are bad for storm runoff.

These groups are testing other optionsGood dog! More children’s hospitals turn to furry caregivers to help kids healRFK Jr. fires leaders of group that sets guidelines for preventive health screeningsOne Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device.

Here's how to dry out your smartphoneA look at the Hajj pilgrimage and Eid al-Adha and their significance to Muslims around the worldRedadas migratorias de Trump recuerdan a congresista detenciones de japoneses en 2da Guerra MundialTrump says a deal with Iran and opening of Strait of Hormuz are 'largely negotiated'Southern California chemical tank at risk of exploding as 40,000 residents are ordered to evacuateSuspect dead after opening fire near White House security checkpoint, Secret Service saysKyle Busch died after severe pneumonia progressed into sepsis, his family saysAP Entertainment WireLettuce introduce you to the live frog found in this grocery store salad bagA humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on cameraBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itA photo captures tear gas drifting across a mountain road during Bolivia protestsPlastic bags don't go in the recycling bin.

What should you do instead? FDA staff blindsided by move allowing more e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches onto US marketBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itUgandans rue link to Bundibugyo, the Ebola virus type named after a district of cocoa farmersGoogle announces slew of AI advances, including a personal AI assistant coming soonFueled by faith, some US Muslims embark on Hajj against a backdrop of regional tensionsSospechoso muere en tiroteo en puesto de seguridad de la Casa Blanca, dice Servicio Secreto de EEUU NASCAR CEO Steve O’Donnell and driver Christopher Bell share stories about Kyle Busch ahead of a weekend racing event at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina.

(AP Video by Erik Verduzco)NASCAR CEO Steve O’Donnell and driver Christopher Bell share stories about Kyle Busch ahead of a weekend racing event at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina. (AP Video by Erik Verduzco)An Associated Press investigation finds a business known for tough-love boarding schools for rebellious teenagers has set its sights on a different demographic: adopted kids. Adoptees account for an estimated 25-40% of those in residential treatment.

(AP Video: Mary Conlon; Serginho Roosblad; Austin Johnson; Sally Ho. Animations: Marshall Ritzel)An Associated Press investigation finds a business known for tough-love boarding schools for rebellious teenagers has set its sights on a different demographic: adopted kids. Adoptees account for an estimated 25-40% of those in residential treatment. (AP Video: Mary Conlon; Serginho Roosblad; Austin Johnson; Sally Ho.

Animations: Marshall Ritzel)President Trump promised to cut electricity bills, but prices have risen instead. Many in West Virginia now face utility costs surpassing rents and mortgages. And the state’s reliance on coal-fired plants contributes to the problem. (AP Video: Jessie Wardarski, Carolyn Kaster)President Trump promised to cut electricity bills, but prices have risen instead.

Many in West Virginia now face utility costs surpassing rents and mortgages. And the state’s reliance on coal-fired plants contributes to the problem. (AP Video: Jessie Wardarski, Carolyn Kaster)At least two dozen U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees and contractors have been charged with crimes since 2020 and their wrongdoing includes patterns of physical and sexual abuse, corruption and other abuses of authority, a review by The Associated Press found.

At least two dozen U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees and contractors have been charged with crimes since 2020 and their wrongdoing includes patterns of physical and sexual abuse, corruption and other abuses of authority, a review by The Associated Press found. After the August blast at U.S. Steel’s Clairton Coke Works, some current and former steelworkers say management’s investment decisions have left workplace safety and pollution issues to linger at a plant where operators have little margin for erro





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Travel Industry Trump Administration Sanctuary City Airports Federal Funding Airports In Sanctuary Cities

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Travel industry worries after Trump administration reiterates threat to sanctuary city airportsThe travel industry is on edge after Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin reiterated his threat to withdraw U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Read more »

Travel industry worries after Trump administration reiterates threat to sanctuary city airportsThe travel industry is on edge after Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin reiterated his threat to withdraw U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers from airports in so-called “sanctuary cities” in a move that could jeopardize international flights.

Read more »

Travel industry worries after Trump administration reiterates threat to sanctuary city airportsHomeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin has said he might withdraw U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers from those airports, jeopardizing international flights.

Read more »

Travel industry worries after Trump administration reiterates threat to sanctuary city airportsThe travel industry is on edge after Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin reiterated his threat to withdraw U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers from airports in so-called “sanctuary cities” in a move that could jeopardize international flights.

Read more »