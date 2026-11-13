FAA Lifts Nationwide Ground Stop After Router Failure Caused Four-Hour Flight Halt

A nationwide ground stop halted all U.S. departing flights Friday for about four hours after aging air traffic control routers failed during a copper-to-fiber maintenance switch. The FAA lifted the order at 5:30 p.m. PST, but thousands of delays and cancellations were expected through Sunday.

A nationwide ground stop halted all departing flights across the United States for roughly four hours Friday after aging air traffic control equipment failed, causing widespread travel chaos at Southern California airports and beyond.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued the ground stop shortly after 1 p.m. Friday because of a communications issue affecting all 22 Air Route Traffic Control Centers, including the center in Palmdale. The order was lifted at about 5:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. At Los Angeles International Airport, John Wayne Airport, Hollywood Burbank Airport and Long Beach Airport, officials advised travelers to expect continued delays and to check directly with their airlines for specific flight information.

Also read FAA Lifts Historic Nationwide Ground Stop After Telecommunications Outage Disrupts US Aviation

Aging equipment and contractor errors cause disruption

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Friday night at the White House that aging air traffic control equipment and data-overloaded routers triggered the disruption. He said the routers began providing inconsistent data, prompting the FAA to shut down the system as a safety precaution. On Saturday, Duffy elaborated on the cause of the problem. He said that at one remote FAA location, a contractor was doing routine maintenance to switch telecommunication lines from old copper wire to fiber.

Either through contractor error or a faulty piece of equipment, that router being replaced as the system switched from copper to fiber started flooding other routers in the air traffic control system, Duffy said. Specifically, there were over 1,000 connection attempts every four to five seconds, which caused issues with communication with airplanes and also disrupted some radar feeds, according to Duffy. He said some routers had been replaced, but older hardware failed.

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Officials dismiss cyber attack or AI involvement

Administration officials continued to insist there was no indication the technical problems were the work of a cyber attack. We see zero evidence of anything nefarious, and zero evidence of anything AI-related, FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said at a news conference Saturday. We want to be clear that we have an equipment issue, and we are working through what this defective piece of equipment was.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin also said the disruption was a telecommunications outage and not a national security threat. There is no reason for the public to be afraid or scared for their loved ones, Mullin said Friday afternoon. Everybody is safe. Flights are accounted for.

There should be no fear for the public at all. Mullin said once planes already in the air were on the ground, it would be some time before operations resume. The FAA said in an updated statement that out of an abundance of caution all flights had been halted, every flight was accounted for, and international flights would be handled on a case-by-case basis.

The outage occurred one day after the FAA announced an expansion of an artificial intelligence-based flight-management system known as SMART, or Strategic Management of Airspace, Routes and Trajectories. The system, initially used in the Washington, D.C. , area, was being expanded to all 22 air traffic control centers to reduce delays, cut fuel consumption and improve the travel experience, according to the FAA.

SMART system expansion unrelated to technical failure

It was not immediately clear whether the SMART expansion was connected to Friday communications problem, and Mullin said an investigation would determine whether the system played any role. Air Space Intelligence, the company that developed and operates the SMART system, said in a post on X that the ground stop was not connected to its technology.

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The current ground stop is not based on or a result of the SMART system, or any product of ASI or our integration with FAA and ATC, the company said. The FAA issued the nationwide ground stop shortly after 1 p.m. Friday. The order required all departing aircraft to remain on the ground while technicians investigated the problem. Flights already in the air continued to land, while inbound international flights were handled on a case-by-case basis.

LAX officials advised passengers on X that the order was affecting departing flights. An announcement informing travelers about the FAA order was also issued over the public address system at Hollywood Burbank Airport. After the resumption of flights, John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana extended its nightly curfew from 10 p.m. to midnight to help get more planes into the air, according to Orange County Board Vice Chair Katrina Foley.

Due to the emergency grounding today they are going to extend the curfew, Foley said. People are stuck at the airport and other people want to come home so we need to accommodate the situation. This was all unexpected. FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, reported more than 9,500 flight delays and about 5,300 cancellations nationwide by Friday evening.

FlightAware reports thousands of delays and cancellations

At LAX, more than 600 flights were delayed and 293 were canceled within a 24-hour period, according to FlightAware. As of Saturday morning, the website was reporting over 14,000 delayed flights and nearly 500 canceled flights nationwide. That included 202 delays and 162 cancellations at LAX, 24 delays and 43 cancellations at John Wayne Airport, 22 delays and 14 cancellations at Hollywood Burbank Airport, and 17 delays and nine cancellations at Long Beach Airport.

The disruption marked only the second nationwide FAA ground stop since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The last one occurred in 2023, when a pilot notification system failed. The unprecedented national ground stop ordered after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks halted all civilian air traffic in U.S. airspace, and airborne planes were ordered to land at the nearest available airports.

In January 2023, the FAA grounded all flights, citing a failure in the Notice to Air Missions system, which alerts pilots to a host of potential dangers. Widespread delays and cancellations were expected to continue affecting travelers until late Sunday, officials said.