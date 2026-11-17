Transportation Security Sean Duffy and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are expecting air traffic to slow down leading into the holiday week, after a ground stop on November 13th impacted around 46,000 flights.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - A Federal Aviation Administration ground stop last week disrupted travel for thousands of passengers . The ground stop impacted around 46, 000 flights, nearly two weeks before AAA expects six million people to travel by plane Thanksgiving week.

Scott McMurren from Alaska Travelgram told Alaska’s News Source that he doesn’t think the same issues will arise during the approaching holiday season.

Also read Transportation head vows to find ‘root cause’ of ground stop as Trump breaks his silence

“I do not anticipate another ground stop during the Thanksgiving holiday, which is the busiest travel time of the year, okay? ” McMurren said. MORE: Another busy Thanksgiving travel week expected despite high airfare, gas costs McMurren said travelers can consider purchasing travel insurance in case an unexpected event affects their plans.

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“Well, they might have been able to get a hotel and have that reimbursed,” he said. “They might have been able to get some necessities at the store if their bags were misplaced. ” He also recommended “buying time” by planning to arrive at a destination a day before an event. He also recommends passengers allow extra time at the airport, arriving at least two hours before their departure. See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to web@ktuu.com