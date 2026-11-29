The Winter 2026 issue of Travel by LA Times Studios looks ahead to 2027, highlighting a shift in luxury travel towards deep destination immersion, human connection, and avoiding overcrowded hotspots. Featured destinations include Trogir, Monemvasia, Sham Shui Po, and Ulaanbaatar.

Content produced by LA Times Studios is developed from press releases, announcements and contributor content. Independent of the L.A. Times Newsroom. Questions?

Please email studios@latimes.com. Welcome to the Winter 2026 issue of Travel by LA Times Studios. Although many may be looking in the rearview mirror wondering how the year passed so fast, this issue looks ahead to 2027, following where luxury travelers are going next and what they want once they get there. The biggest shift may be in how travelers are looking to immerse themselves in their chosen destinations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Our interview withwhy access and human connection, more than five-star amenities, are becoming the real luxury, and that idea runs through nearly every story that follows. , where travelers are reaching beyond the region’s most famous stops.