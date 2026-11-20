As the 2026 Thanksgiving holiday travel week approaches, travelers are experiencing heightened anxiety due to recent nationwide technology failures, including a ground stop since 9/11 and airline outages, adding stress to an already busy period for air and other forms of transport.

At this point, it's practically as much of a Thanksgiving tradition as turkey and stuffing — crowded airports, long lines, jam-packed flights, the ever-present worry about delays and cancellations and extra expenses.

And for 2026's busy holiday travel week, which effectively begins Friday, there's another ingredient now: new concerns about the possibility of disruption and chaos when it comes to air-travel infrastructure in the wake of a nationwide ground stop last week — the first since 9/11 — and a separate airline outage a few days later. Not to mention other, non-air-travel outages and tech problems that are causing nails to be bitten and hair to be pulled across the nation.

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The thought of the potential travel problems is enough to make Tracey Evers feel iffy about whether she should continue with her plans to fly to the Caribbean this weekend to see her mother for the upcoming week or not, because she has things to take care of and getting stuck away from home would be a hassle. She's pretty sure she's not the only one.

“For a lot of people, especially as they’re paying attention and because it’s in the news where they’re tying together all of the IT-based infrastructure challenges we’re having ... I think more and more people are now getting anxious,” said Evers, of Raleigh, North Carolina, an executive in the energy industry whose work requires frequent travel. It's an anxiety fueled by the past 10 days' tech failures across industries and government — for airlines and in other sectors.

But it's a familiar one, too. Americans are no strangers to complaining about flying. They have been doing so in different ways for decades as air travel grew into a staple of American life. And it's one they're likely going to find a way to deal with for as long as it remains so, as seen in examples like the resurgence of air travel following the COVID pandemic.

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But, just like bad weather, it irritates many Americans while dissuading comparatively few.

“For the most part, air travel still remains strong,” said Dan Bubb, a professor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas who teaches commercial aviation history. People “might be unhappy. They might grumble, but they are still going to do it. ” Air travel is vital — and taken for granted In some ways, the country's aviation system could be considered a victim of its own success.

The notion of human beings willing themselves into the air in a metal machine — once an unfathomable miracle, then a romantic adventure — is now, for many, often little more than a high-altitude commute.

“Air travel now is indispensable for a modern economy ... and frankly, it is taken for granted,” said Bob van der Linden, acting chair of the aeronautics department at the National Air and Space Museum. “You've got all these airlines out there. People want to fly. They want to go to new places,” he said.

“But that means more people are flying — more people flying, more congestion; more congestion, more inconvenience. It’s a commodity. There's nothing romantic about it anymore. But in a way, that’s a clear sign of its success — that you’re in a bus.

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” At this point, as a traveler, Michelle Jolene says she's used to the delays, the cancellations, the rerouting of flights. So while she's not thrilled at the idea of adding infrastructure issues to the list of potential problems, she's not rattled by it.

“I literally haven’t had a normal flight in so long and I fly a lot. So I’m like, just, okay, here’s another thing,” said Jolene, who lives in Miami. She did think it would make some people reluctant to get on a plane, “the people who fly maybe once a year for their holiday. ” And instead of flying this year, they’ll drive to "Disney or the beaches in North Carolina or something," she said.

“But those of us who have to fly to work and to live our lives, there’s just not much choice. What are you going to do? ” The expense can be as much of an obstacle as the delays If anything, a more disruptive aspect to flying than the potential for delays might be the cost — another anxiety trigger for many that can't just be stuffed into the overhead compartment.

Roundtrip domestic tickets for Thanksgiving and Christmas travel are up 31% and 23% from the same time last year, according to estimates from the travel-booking company Hopper. For travelers, that means dealing with the highest holiday airfares in a decade. Some of increases to fares and fees are linked to higher jet fuel costs tied to the war in Iran. In September, airfares were up 22% from a year earlier, according to the Consumer Price Index.

It led Jolene, 50, to find a creative way to get her daughter's flight home to Miami for Thanksgiving: toilet paper. She saw a promotion on American Airlines’ online shopping portal earlier this year that awarded 10 miles for every dollar spent. She bought 10 boxes of 48 rolls, earning her about 8,500 miles — which was enough to cover the entire flight from Washington, D.C. , where her daughter attends college.

The upfront cost was worth it, she said, because it’s a product she would have bought anyway and one that doesn’t go bad. She's keeping the rolls in her garage “The funny part," she said, “is we have to buy toilet paper anyway. ” ___ AP Airlines and Travel Writer Rio Yamat in Las Vegas contributed to this story.