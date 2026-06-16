Travel alert issued by US embassy in Bahamas over jet skis

The alert highlights reports of sexual assaults involving jet ski operators.

The U.S. Embassy in Nassau has issued a security alert warning American travelers about risks associated with jet ski and personal watercraft rentals in The Bahamas, highlighting reports of sexual assaults involving jet ski operators.

The warning underscores ongoing concerns about inadequate regulation and advises visitors to exercise caution when considering water-based excursions.

"Due to security risks and the lack of safety regulation enforcement, U.S. government employees working in The Bahamas are prohibited from renting and using jet skis on New Providence and Paradise islands," the alert says in part. The U.S. Embassy in Nassau has received several reports of jet ski operators sexually assaulting U.S. citizen women: "Some victims reported that male jet ski operators sexually assaulted them after soliciting them for jet ski rides from the small islands just east of Paradise Island, downtown Nassau, and Paradise Island beaches.

This includes the area from Junkanoo Beach to Saunders Beach and Cabbage Beach," the alert notes.2 U.S. citizen women reported sexual assaults in 2025. Operators sometimes disregard weather forecasts, increasing risks for tourists on the water.n addition to the jet ski warning, the State Department advises visitors to stay alert around beaches, avoid swimming alone, and remain aware of their surroundings due to reports of crime and safety incidents in popular tourist areas.

Other countries near The Bahamas are also under level 2 advisories including Turks and Caicos, Cuba and the Dominican Republic. The Cayman Islands are under a level 1 advisory, meaning travelers may exercise normal precautions. Other islands including Barbados, Saint Lucia, Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao, Martinique, Dominica, Guadeloupe and others are also under a level 1.





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