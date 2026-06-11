Travel Agent Struggles with MLM Scheme

A travel agent named Charlie Harris shares her experience working for a multi-level marketing (MLM) company called PlanNet Marketing, which was part of a 11-year partnership with travel agency InteleTravel. Despite earning commission for travel bookings, Charlie made only £1,470.25 in 15 months, with most of her income coming from recruiting other agents. The scheme was criticized for exploiting women's need for flexible work and straining relationships with family and friends.

The woman lounged on a hammock overlooking the turquoise Caribbean. It was an Instagram picture posted by travel agent Charlie Harris, with the implicit message that she could help send her followers on a similarly idyllic holiday.

But little behind this – and the stream of holiday photos posted by Charlie to promote her business – was as it seemed. From the outside, it looked like Charlie had an envy-inducing job. She was making a living selling people their dream holidays for travel agency InteleTravel. She had flexibility over her hours and could work from home.

And she received discounts on her own holiday bookings. But what Charlie’s Instagram post didn’t mention was that her main form of income while working for InteleTravel wasn’t actually from selling holidays at all, but from recruiting other agents to sell holidays with InteleTravel. That was through a second operation called PlanNet Marketing, a multi-level marketing (MLM) company, in which sales reps earn by recruiting others into the business.

Even the Instagram picture itself had more to it than first appeared. The woman in it was not one of Charlie’s clients at all, but was in fact her mother – a frequent traveller whose photos she used to promote her business. But in the 15 months Charlie sold holidays for InteleTravel, her mother resolutely refused to book trips through her daughter.

‘She knew how to get the best deals,’ says Charlie. ‘I could never compete with what she was getting through Tui. ’ For every agent Charlie recruited to InteleTravel, she was paid. For every new recruit those new people recruited, she received an additional fee.

‘At one point I had a team of more than 20 people,’ says Charlie, 35, from Derby. Yet the success and income she’d been implicitly promised never materialised. It was an operation, she now says, that offered little more than ‘smoke and mirrors’. In 15 months, Charlie made just £1,470.25 from InteleTravel and PlanNet Marketing: £218.49 in commission for ten travel bookings, and £1,251.76 for recruitment.

‘And I was in the top three per cent of earners,’ she laughs wryly. ‘I was making a tiny bit of profit, but everyone below me was losing’ In 15 months, Charlie made just £1,470.25 from InteleTravel and PlanNet Marketing: £218.49 in commission for ten travel bookings, and £1,251.76 for recruitment.

After discounting the £156 joining fee she’d paid both companies to sign up, a mandatory £46 monthly fee to InteleTravel, and hundreds more spent on training events and her own website, her profit was £383.85 – a paltry average of £25.59 per month.

‘And I was in the top three per cent of earners,’ she laughs wryly. ‘I was making a tiny bit of profit, but everyone below me was losing. ’ Working 60-hour weeks, she would search for flights and hotels for clients.

‘I could spend all day putting together a quote,’ she says. Effectively toiling for nothing – or a single penny an hour – the ramifications on her mental health were profound and she even ended up self-harming. Five years on, Charlie has completed an Open University degree in psychology and counselling, which has helped her to understand how the scheme worked.

‘The manipulation started to make sense,’ she says. ‘At first I thought I was a perpetrator. But I’d been brainwashed. ’ When Charlie joined InteleTravel shortly after its 2019 launch in the UK, it had around 4,000 agents.

Co-founded by its American CEO James Ferrara in 1991, it now has more than 38,000 agents in the UK and Ireland. Chances are you’ll have seen its social media pictures promoting holidays on your social media feed, which are all the more alluring as summer gets underway. Of course, there’s nothing wrong with travel agents earning commission when booking holidays.

InteleTravel is a regulated host travel agency with Air Travel Organisers’ Licensing (ATOL), and is a member of the industry body, the Association of British Travel Agents (ABTA). But what makes it controversial is its 11-year partnership with PlanNet Marketing, a company founded by American father-of-four Donald Bradley, 57. Bradley has said his ‘passion’ for the business stems from his desire to lift people out of poverty.

His net worth isn’t known, but given he declared in 2023 that his ambition was to increase the number of sales reps paying his company $40 (£29.88) a month from 82,000 worldwide to one million by 2028, it’s safe to say he’s a multi-millionaire. Critics of MLMs such as his point out that the vast majority of sales reps are women needing flexible work.

They are often required to make a payment to enter the company and risk straining relationships with family and friends who are bombarded with their sales pitches on social media. Most are passionate about their MLM. When I investigate these companies, I’m inundated with stories about their life-changing powers, and warned against criticising them.

‘The psychology of cults and MLMs are on a par,’ says Charlie





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Travel Agent MLM Scheme Inteletravel Plannet Marketing Donald Bradley James Ferrara Association Of British Travel Agents (ABTA) Air Travel Organisers’ Licensing (ATOL)

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