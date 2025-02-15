Travel Agent Reveals Where to Splurge and Save on Vacation

A 28-year-old travel agent shares her insights on maximizing vacation experiences on any budget, emphasizing the importance of splurging on comfortable accommodations and unique destinations.

Smiley, a 28-year-old travel agent , is on track to book $1 million in trips for her clients this year, up from roughly $800,000 in 2024. Her trip bookings range from $1,000 Vegas getaways to $21,000 weekend cruise packages. She advises clients on where to save and splurge during their vacations. While budget-friendly options like hostels and camping have their place, Smiley emphasizes that splurging on a 'nicer' hotel closer to attractions can significantly enhance the overall experience.

'When you look back, although you might remember the excursions or adventures you had, you will remember a bad stay more than that,' Smiley says. She suggests utilizing credit card points or airline loyalty programs to lower flight costs and recommends traveling during off-peak hours. Overall, Smiley observes a growing trend among travelers seeking unique and unforgettable experiences, especially for social media. Younger travelers, often feeling excluded from traditional financial milestones like homeownership, are prioritizing bucket-list travel. 'They're much more willing to spend their money, their hard-earned money on an experience like a vacation than the the nicest new car, or maybe they can't get a house,' she says. 'They're going to put in the money to go on this really cool African safari that maybe other people don't do until they have retirement money.





