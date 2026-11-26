Rebecca Waterfall sentenced to 14 months for using customer credit cards to fund personal luxury holidays and launder money via Facebook listings.

Rebecca Waterfall, a 37-year-old travel agent, has been sentenced to 14 months in prison for a pattern of financial deception that involved stealing from her employers and their clients. The former employee of Broadway Travel was convicted by Manchester Crown Court for orchestrating a scheme that defrauded five customers of a total sum of £12,246. Her crimes involved using client payment details to finance her own luxurious international vacations and everyday lifestyle expenses, including clothes and electronic gadgets.

The Mechanism of the Fraudulent Scheme

Between February and April 2023, Waterfall worked as a remote cruise specialist for Broadway Travel, where she managed customer inquiries via email and the company Facebook page. Her role required her to collect bank card details to process bookings, which she instead exploited for personal gain. The prosecution detailed how Waterfall repeatedly bypassed the company's internal controls to pay for her own trips abroad, including a £3,467 stay at a luxury hotel in Turkey and a £590 cabin rental for her family.

Also read Rebecca Yarros Threshing Day Sales Hit 1.14 Million Copies

Waterfall also engaged in money laundering activities by establishing her own Facebook page to advertise villas in Fuerteventura and Marbella. She directed illicit funds into her partner Christopher John Duffy's bank account, effectively hiding the origins of the stolen money. This secondary operation allowed her to further distance the criminal proceeds from the original victims, complicating the recovery of funds and extending the duration of the financial harm caused.

Victims' Perspectives and Corporate Impact

The financial damage extended beyond simple theft, causing significant distress and operational headaches for Broadway Travel. When customers noticed unauthorized transactions, they were forced to cancel their cards, leaving the travel agency liable for compensation payments to defrauded clients. One victim paid £700 toward a booking, only to see Waterfall use the card details to pay a £139 Virgin Media bill and make seven other unauthorized charges, ultimately forcing the customer to cancel the card in anger.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another customer contributed £1,000 to a holiday fund, which Waterfall attempted to redirect toward flights for herself costing £1,036. In a victim personal statement, one woman described feeling angry and unable to trust anyone again, noting that the incident reinforced her belief that scamming has become a normalized part of modern life. The emotional toll on the victims was compounded by the financial uncertainty and the breach of trust inherent in the travel industry.

The Discovery and Waterfall's Response

The fraud was uncovered when Waterfall used a customer's card to pay for a family holiday in Antalya, Turkey, in March 2023. The customer, who had responded to an advert on a Facebook account belonging to Waterfall's husband, grew suspicious after seeing payments to Expedia. Upon contacting her bank, the woman discovered that the hotel booking was made in Waterfall's name. Despite Waterfall's attempts to dismiss the concerns as confusion while she was abroad, the customer persisted and confirmed the discrepancy.

Waterfall's reaction to the exposure was dismissive and manipulative. After being fired upon her return to the UK, she complained to the victim, claiming she felt hurt by the accusations. During police interviews, she denied the allegations, with her defense team attributing her behavior to shock and panic. The court heard that she had attempted to blame her employer for fabricating the claims, a stance that the judge found deeply unconvincing given the extensive evidence.

Previous Convictions and Final Sentencing

His Honour Judge Horgan sentenced Waterfall after noting her extensive history of dishonesty, which includes three previous convictions for fraud dating back to 2017. Those earlier offenses involved stealing over £10,000 from a former Cheshire travel agency to fund holidays for friends. Judge Horgan described her conduct as a litany of dishonesty, emphasizing that her record demonstrates a failure to learn from past sentences. Waterfall had pleaded guilty to seven counts of fraud by false representation and one count of money laundering.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The total amount stolen, calculated at £12,246, comprised £8,716 taken directly from customers and £3,530 laundered through her partner's accounts. The judge criticized Waterfall for being a dishonest person who simply does not learn her lesson, regardless of the penalties imposed. The 14-month custodial sentence reflects the severity of the betrayal of trust and the premeditated nature of her financial crimes, which were driven by a desire for luxury spending rather than necessity.