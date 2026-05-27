Travel advice for Americans as women found murdered in Puerto Vallarta

Three women have been found dead in the popular tourist hotspot Puerto Vallarta. Here's the State Department's travel advice for Americans.

Three women have been found dead in the popular Mexican tourist hotspot Puerto Vallarta this month, sparking concerns that there could be a serial killer on the loose.

The U.S. State Department has shared travel advice for Americans visiting the region as local authorities continue to investigate the case. The department therefore advises that Americans"reconsider travel due to terrorism, crime and kidnapping," and also encourages all Americans traveling or living overseas to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program to, and to make it easier for the U.S. embassy or consulate to contact them in an emergency or during a crisis.

The spokesperson added that the department"routinely updates our travel advisories and destination information pages for all countries based on a comprehensive review of all available safety information and ongoing developments," and that the Trump administration has"no higher priority than the safety and security of Americans.

"The first woman was found dead hear a well-known viewpoint, Rancho El Piruli on May 10, and the second was found dead along a highway several days later. The third woman was found in the Parque Las Palmas neighborhood.





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