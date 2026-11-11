Hanover County Animal Shelter's 'Trashed Panda' merchandise inspired by the drunk raccoon found in a Virginia liquor store has raised around $280,000.

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Remember the drunk raccoon found passed out in the bathroom of a Virginia liquor store last November? The one that turned out to have a bit of awent viral in early December last year and, dare I say, put a smile on a few faces. Well, there's a positive update from the Virginia animal control that responded to the call. This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners.

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If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom.that the merch campaign they launched thanks to the drunken trash panda night of fun has raised around $280,000 since it started last year. That money is money that's going back into the animal shelter to help the animals. It will also help cover the cost of bodycams for animal protection officers.

"It was just remarkable the amount of feedback that came with it. I think a lot of people can relate to it as well. But it has just been remarkable," Parker said. Absolutely people can relate to it.

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Who hasn’t had a rough night or two, even if it wasn’t part of trashing a liquor store that was broken in to? A raccoon, later identified as"Cole" was found passed out in an ABC store bathroom after breaking liquor bottles and becoming intoxicated, according to officials. As for the raccoon who started all of this, they don't know where he is. That's not necessarily a bad thing either, given his criminal history.

One can hope he's learned from last year's The animal shelter is hoping for the best for the trashed panda that helped them raise a bunch of money.

"No telling where he’s at. Hopefully he’s living a good life, not doing any kind of more breaking and entering businesses and all that and living a good life, we hope," Parker said. "A sober one. "