Trap Game or Tune-Up? Sizing up Vanderbilt on Ole Miss’s 2026 Schedule

When the Southeastern Conference released its matchups, most of Rebel Nation marked the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores as an automatic win. While Vander

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Jordan Watkins is tackled for a loss by Vanderbilt Commodores defensive back Jaylen Mahoney | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Imagesas an automatic win.

While Vanderbilt may not be one of the marquee teams in the SEC, they are positioned right in the middle of a tough stretch for theAfter returning from Gainesville, Ole Miss will take on Vanderbilt, then face Missouri, Texas, Auburn, Georgia, and Oklahoma in the following five weeks. Back-to-back road games are challenging for any team, and if the Rebels come off a loss to the Gators, it could put them at a disadvantage.

It’s crucial for Ole Miss to focus on the immediate challenge rather than look ahead to upcoming games or dwell on the hard ones before. Vanderbilt could emerge as one of Ole Miss’s biggest surprises of the season, but they will certainly compete hard.

Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and defensive tackle Will Echoles pose for a photo after the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff | Amber Searls-Imagn Images The biggest advantages for the Rebels would be the bye-week in their schedule, the weekend before, allowing them to rest and reset in whatever area necessary. This game has the opportunity to serve as a chance to get healthy after the early SEC stretch, an opportunity to build momentum, and could set the tone for the competition later in the month.

Ole Miss has a stronger roster. With key returners like Kewan Lacy, Deuce Alexander, and Suntarine Perkins, and Trinidad Chambliss. If Ole Miss can control the line of scrimmage, Vanderbilt will face significant challenges trying to keep up with this talented group. Vanderbilt is no longer a team to overlook; under head coach Clark Lea, they have built their identity around disciplined football, making opponents work for every yard, and playing physically strong defense.

In the past five years under Lea, the Commodores have flipped their record from 2-10 in 2021 to 10-3 in 2025. The records have bounced down, like in 2023 when they went back to 2-10. The Commodores are strong. Ole Miss has a tendency to struggle in seemingly straightforward situations.

This could be a critical point in their road game stretch. While the Rebels are indeed the stronger team on paper, there’s a real chance that they might take Vanderbilt too lightly. It’s also essential for Ole Miss to keep their regular starters and key players on the field until a solid lead is established. Substituting second- and third-string players too early could lead to complacency and mistakes that might ultimately cost them the game.

If the Rebels lose focus on the task at hand, they could become more vulnerable to errors, which could challenge their chances of winning. Caroline Dardeau is a Journalism Student at the University of Mississippi, who served this past year as the Sports Producer for the Student Media Center. An avid sports fan, Dardeau has covered all Rebel sports, including Playoff games, SEC tournaments, and games across campus, aiming to find the athlete’s story outside of statistics.

As a born and raised southerner, the SEC “just means more” to her and sports are an essential asset to her life.





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