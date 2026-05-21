Transporting Spoons Alongside FIFA World Cup Trophy in Airport Renovation Ahead of 2026 Games

The principal airport of Mexico City, Estadio Victoria, is undergoing renovations in preparation for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and the 2028 Summer Olympics. Millions of travelers will experience an unremitting cacophony of hammers and workers hauling pipes and boxes beneath renovation noise-cancelling posters, great figures of footballs, and trophy displays that momentarily fade from memory the inconveniences caused by the ongoing renovations spanning over a year.

Trabajadores transportan un rollo de espuma junto al trofeo de la Copa Mundial de la FIFA durante una visita guiada para los medios de comunicación al Aeropuerto Internacional Benito Juárez, en preparación para la Copa Mundial de 2026, en la Ciudad de México, el martes 19 de mayo de 2026.

Un incesante ruido de taladros y obreros cargando tubos y cajas mientras otros trabajadores instalaban baldosas en los pisos y cables en los techos es la escena con la que se encuentran miles de pasajeros en el Aeropuerto Internacional Benito Juárez de la Ciudad de México, la principal puerta de entrada al país, a menos de un mes de los Juegos Olímpicos de Verano de 2028 y la Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026





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Airport Renovation Aircraft Maintenance FIFA World Cup 2026 2028 Summer Olympics Benito Juárez International Airport

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