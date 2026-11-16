Secretary Sean Duffy failed to explain why critical infrastructure was being upgraded on a Friday afternoon, triggering the ground halt.

After a chaotic four hours, the Federal Aviation Administration lifted its nationwide ground stop on Friday. The extremely rare decision to effectively shut down all air travel in the country led to widespread outrage and confusion, with many thousands of stranded passengers wondering why they were being put through the wringer.

And the Trump administration’s communication on the topic has been suspiciously and frustratingly vague, leaving us with more questions than answers. Days after the ground stop, we still don’t know exactly what triggered the halt — or even whether the FAA’s newfangled AI air traffic control tool, which had been rolled out nationwide mere days prior, Worse yet, the explanations the FAA and Department of Homeland Security have given us so far aren’t convincing many.

Also read Transportation Secretary Investigates Contractor Error or Faulty Router Behind Nationwide Air Traffic Ground Stop

Journalist Anna Giaritellion Saturday that she had been in contact with 60 air traffic controllers, none of whom are “buying” what secretary of transportation and former reality TV star Sean Duffy had been telling the press.

“Our switches, our routers actually got overloaded with data,” he said during a Friday briefing not long after the disruption. “And because of that, we shut the system down.

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” “What appears to be is that during the process of trying to make an old, 50-year-old system, which is basically an old dial-up system, work with the new technology we have today, it’s caused problems,” Homeland Security secretary Markwayne Mullin One glaring factor greatly undermining their narrative is the timing of the ground halt, which happened in the middle of the afternoon during one of the busiest travel times of the week. In other words, why did the FAA pick a busy Friday travel day to upgrade a decades-old system?that “these types of switches… don’t happen during the day.

They don’t happen during busy times like a Friday afternoon. They’re doing these midweek, middle of the night when there is no air traffic going on.

”Duffy maintains that the FAA’s nationwide rollout of a new AI system called Strategic Management of Airspace, Routes, and Trajectories was not to blame, telling reporters on Saturday that the system isn’t “ The transportation secretary also hinted that L3Harris Technologies, a longtime defense contractor that was switching old copper wire with fiber at sections of the air traffic control system, overloaded the system, triggering radar gaps that ultimately forced officials to shut down the entire airspace. Why any of this work was being carried out in the middle of a busy Friday remains unclear at best.

Naturally, Duffy was happy to throw the FAA’s contractor under the bus instead of taking responsibility. Entire US Airspace Shut Down Days After the FAA Rolled Out an AI Air Traffic Tool. Was It a Coincidence?