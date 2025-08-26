Transportation Secretary Threatens Funding Cuts for States That Don't Enforce English Proficiency for Truck Drivers

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warns states that failure to enforce English language proficiency requirements for truck drivers will result in federal funding cuts.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is threatening to withdraw federal funding from three states if they fail to enforce the English Language Proficiency (ELP) requirement for commercial truck drivers within 30 days. Duffy, stating that the move against Washington, California, and New Mexico is 'about keeping people safe on the road,' emphasized the critical role of truck drivers understanding road signs, communicating with law enforcement, and responding to official inquiries.

'This is not just about saying we have some obscure rule that we want them to comply with, that truck drivers speak English proficiently,' said Duffy. 'This is about keeping people safe on the road, your families, your kids, your spouses, your loved ones, your friends, we all use the roadway, and we need to make sure that those who are driving big rigs, semis, can understand the road signs, that they've been well trained.' Duffy revealed that California has conducted around 34,000 inspections since the new language standards took effect, discovering at least one violation in each case. However, only one inspection led to a driver being taken out of service for an English language violation. Furthermore, 23 drivers with violations in other states were allowed to continue driving after inspections in California.Similar statistics were cited for the other states, with Washington identifying over 6,000 safety rule violations during inspections but only pulling four drivers out of service for English language violations. New Mexico has not placed any drivers out of service since the rules took effect. Duffy's threat of funding cuts comes after a recent fatal crash involving a truck driver who allegedly lacked sufficient English proficiency. The driver, accused of causing the crash, entered the U.S. illegally in 2018 and now faces multiple criminal charges. He was denied bond and deemed a flight risk after fleeing to California the day after the crash. 'You must be able to speak English and understand road signs to operate a truck,' Duffy told Fox News on Monday. 'Follow the rules established by @USDOT in your state or there will be serious consequences.' Federal records show Singh obtained commercial driver’s licenses in both Washington and California despite his undocumented status. After the crash, federal investigators tested Singh’s English language and road sign proficiency. They say he answered just 2 of the 12 verbal questions correctly and could only identify one of the four signs. Singh drove for White Hawk Carriers, a California trucking company now under federal investigation. Data shows its drivers and trucks were pulled out of service at rates far above the national average





