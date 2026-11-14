Transportation Secretary Investigates Contractor Error or Faulty Router Behind Nationwide Air Traffic Ground Stop

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said investigators are determining whether a contractor's error or a faulty router caused a nationwide ground stop that disrupted air travel, while stating they do not believe a cyber attack caused the incident.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy revealed investigators are looking into whether a contractor’s error or a faulty router triggered a nationwide ground stop that snarled air traffic and“What we’re working to determine was whether we had incompetence – meaning, was it user error or installer error from L3 Harris, or did they install a faulty router?

We haven’t determined what the fault was. Was it the router? Or were they not doing great work for us at L3 Harris? ”US Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy speaks during a press conference after the FAA issued a national ground stop yesterday, at the Department of Transportation in Washington, DC, on, November 14, 2026.

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Passengers are seen at Terminal 4 of John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens on Saturday morning, November 14, 2026Passengers whose flights were canceled Friday night bundle up and sleep on the floor of Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport. The transit boss emphasized that investigators “don’t believe” a cyber attack caused the widespread incident — but didn’t rule out the theory completely. This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.

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US Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy speaks during a press conference after the FAA issued a national ground stop yesterday, at the Department of Transportation in Washington, DC, on, November 14, 2026. Passengers are seen at Terminal 4 of John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens on Saturday morning, November 14, 2026Passengers whose flights were canceled Friday night bundle up and sleep on the floor of Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport.