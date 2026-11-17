Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy urges Congress to fund a complete overhaul of the aging air traffic control system following a major telecom-induced ground stop.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced an urgent plan to replace the United States' aging air traffic control infrastructure with a modern, resilient telecom network following a nationwide disruption that grounded thousands of flights. The new architecture aims to eliminate the vulnerabilities exposed by recent failures in Newark, Dallas, and New York, which caused massive travel chaos. This strategic pivot marks a decisive shift toward technology that meets the demanding standards of 2026.

During a Monday appearance on Fox News' "Hannity," Duffy detailed the specific steps his department is taking to restore confidence in the national airspace system. He emphasized that the current network relies on outdated copper wires that are increasingly prone to catastrophic failure. The goal is to construct a robust alternative that ensures continuous operation for millions of air travelers across the country.

Also read Transportation Secretary Duffy says ATC routers' ability to broadcast data turned off, being investigated

The modernization drive comes in the immediate aftermath of a significant ground stop that affected more than 1.5 million passengers on a Friday afternoon. The disruption led to the cancellation of over 12,000 flights and caused delays that persisted well into the weekend. Duffy clarified that intelligence agencies found absolutely no evidence of a cyberattack being responsible for these widespread technical issues.

Duffy revealed that President Donald Trump directed all intelligence agencies to collaborate on Friday night to investigate the root cause of the failure. He confirmed that the FBI was specifically brought in to ensure public confidence that the system had not been hacked. The secretary concluded that the outage was likely caused by a network problem, a router malfunction, or an installation error rather than a malicious attack.

Advertisement

To support these hardware and software upgrades, Duffy highlighted that Congress had previously appropriated $12.5 billion for radar and radio improvements. He stated that he is actively deploying all of that allocated money into the National Airspace System through custom orders. The specialized equipment cannot be purchased off the shelf, so payments are processed as the technology is delivered and installed.

The Federal Aviation Administration is currently collaborating closely with contractor L3Harris to analyze the specific equipment involved in the recent outage. L3Harris, which installed the router in question, is assisting with the investigation at its laboratory in Florida. Duffy emphasized that securing the router was a top priority and that ongoing analysis aims to prevent similar technical failures in the future.

Beyond hardware, Duffy stressed the critical need for new software to manage airplane airspace more efficiently and safely. He acknowledged that the current software, which was built in the 1990s, continues to function reliably but lacks the capacity for modern safety enhancements. Brand-new software is essential for driving necessary improvements in aviation efficiency.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin reinforced the government's message of stability by urging Americans to remain calm during the recent tech disruptions. Mullin stated that the homeland remains secure, providing reassurance to the public amid the uncertainty caused by the ground stop. The combined statements from Duffy and Mullin underscore a coordinated federal response to stabilize national infrastructure.