Transportation Noise Raises Heart Risk Regardless of Sleep Quality

New data from Massachusetts General Hospital shows noise above 50 decibels increases cardiovascular risk by 8 to 10 percent, a finding that holds true regardless of sleep habits.

Living in proximity to busy roads, railway lines, or airports significantly elevates the risk of developing heart conditions, according to a comprehensive new study. The findings, scheduled for presentation at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2026 in Chicago from November 6 to 9, indicate that prolonged exposure to transportation noise can trigger major cardiovascular events. This heightened risk persists even among individuals who maintain regular and healthy sleep habits.

Key Findings on Noise and Heart Disease

The primary discovery revealed by Dr. Joseph Nguyen, an internal medicine resident at Massachusetts General Hospital, is that the link between noise exposure and cardiovascular disease is consistent across all sleep profiles. Nguyen, a member of the Cardiovascular Imaging Research Center in Boston, stated that the relationship between noise exposure and cardiovascular disease events was similar for people with and without unhealthy sleep. Consequently, healthy sleep does not appear to offer protection against the adverse heart impacts caused by noise exposure. The team expected that disordered sleep would influence this relationship, making the lack of correlation surprising.

Also read Transportation Noise Increases Heart Risk, Even If It Doesn't Disturb Your Sleep

Study Methodology and Data Analysis

The research team analyzed medical records and lifestyle survey data from 108,051 adults enrolled in the Massachusetts General Brigham Biobank between 2010 and 2020. The median age of the participants was 57, and 58 percent were women. To estimate exposure levels, researchers utilized data from the U.S. Department of Transportation to calculate average 24-hour transportation noise levels near each participant's home. This large-scale dataset allowed for a robust analysis of long-term environmental factors on cardiovascular health.

Specific Health Risks and Cholesterol Links

Exposure to transportation noise exceeding 50 decibels was associated with an 8 to 10 percent increase in the development of major cardiovascular risk factors. These factors include high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and diabetes. The association remained consistent among participants with healthy and unhealthy sleep patterns, including those diagnosed with a sleep disorder. High cholesterol showed the strongest relationship with noise exposure, followed by high blood pressure and diabetes. This suggests that the body's stress response to noise may be a larger driver of risk than sleep disruption alone.

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Vulnerability Factors and Environmental Context

Certain populations may be more susceptible to the cardiovascular effects of noise than others. Nguyen noted that people with established coronary artery disease and stress disorders, such as anxiety and depression, may be particularly vulnerable. Furthermore, high noise exposure combined with adverse socioeconomic status or high levels of air pollution may have additive effects on atherosclerotic inflammation. Noise levels can vary drastically, with subway stations averaging 75 decibels at rest but potentially exceeding 100 decibels when trains arrive. These intense episodes may affect the cardiovascular system differently than chronic exposure.

Limitations and Future Research Directions

The researchers emphasized that the study has limitations because it analyzed previously collected data and cannot definitively state that transportation noise causes heart disease. The research is considered preliminary until published as a full manuscript in a peer-reviewed scientific journal. Future studies using wearable devices could help detect changes in sleep quality and subtle disturbances. Additionally, Nguyen suggested that interventions like thicker drywall, quieter bedroom placement, and dense vegetation might reduce exposure, though no specific noise-reducing intervention is currently known to improve cardiovascular health outcomes directly.