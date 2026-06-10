Transportation Agencies Prepare for FIFA World Cup in Seattle

Transportation agencies in Seattle have been preparing for the FIFA World Cup for years, with construction paused on key routes and additional options for light rail, bus, ferry, and bike to move crowds. Officials urge fans and residents to plan ahead and consider transit as pedestrian-only zones take effect near the stadium.

Transportation agencies have spent years preparing for the FIFA World Cup, which is expected to bring 750,000 visitors to the Seattle area. Construction has been paused on key routes, and additional light rail, bus, ferry, and bike options will be available to help move crowds.

Officials urge fans and residents to plan ahead, allow extra travel time, and consider transit as pedestrian-only zones take effect near the stadium. With an expected influx of 750,000 visitors to the area for the FIFA World Cup, and around 100,000 on game days, getting fans to and from Seattle Stadium, let alone across town, is no small task.

With expected heavier volumes on the major routes, I-5, I-90, and SR-99 getting to the stadium, WSDOT says their planning for FIFA and ways to alleviate congestion actually began several years ago. SDOT has paused construction in downtown in and around the stadiums, Pioneer Square, and the downtown core. SDOT’s Deputy Director Liz Sheldon explains why.

In addition to cleaning up sidewalks and streets, they’ve been quietly putting together a network of bicycle routes through downtown to the stadiums. The number of crowds that we would have both going to the game, so ticketed holders and those just coming down to enjoy FIFA, we really looked at the amount of pedestrians coming in for both just capacity and also for safety and security, looked at making it a pedestrian-only zone to really prioritize the people in the area.

In an aerial view, Seattle Stadium stands ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The stadium will host six matches during the FIFA World Cup 2026. Increased service on ST Express bus service and Sounder Rail, added service from King County Metro, plus the usual sailings of state ferries, water taxis, fast ferries, and rideshare bikes and scooters, your options to commute in are robust.

Lots of moving parts — and, different than your average Seahawks game, the amount of inter-agency coordination is stunning and necessary. The amount of inter-agency collaboration has been extensive and may be eye-opening for how many people are involved in this. Security and other aspects have roles in this. The Secret Service will have dignitaries throughout the world potentially depending on who comes to these matches, which will have an impact on our roads.

Both SDOT and WSDOT want to emphasize if we all make an effort to allow a little more time to commute, planning our routes ahead of time, considering transit options, and lacing up our walking shoes, we’re all going to be able to get to where we want to go. Information in this story came from the Seattle Department of Transportation, Washington State Department of Transportation, and FOX 13 Seattle reporting





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