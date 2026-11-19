The Transport Workers Union files a class-action lawsuit against Mayor Zohran Mamdani to overturn the Nov 19, 2026 horse carriage ban, citing constitutional violations and lack of compensation.

The Transport Workers Union has initiated a class-action lawsuit in Manhattan federal court to challenge the recent ban on horse-drawn carriages in New York City. This legal action represents the interests of approximately two hundred drivers who rely on these vehicles for their livelihood. The suit aims to reverse the prohibition that was officially enacted on Thursday, November 19, 2026. Union leaders argue that the city government overstepped its authority by eliminating the industry without providing adequate financial protections for the workers involved.

The Legal Challenge and Constitutional Arguments

The central argument presented by the Transport Workers Union is that the legislation constitutes an unconstitutional deprivation of property rights. The union asserts that the city stripped carriage owners of their medallions, which are city-issued permits allowing them to operate legally. These medallions are significant assets that owners purchased for hundreds of thousands of dollars. The lawsuit highlights that the new law fails to mandate or guarantee any form of compensation for these substantial financial losses. Union officials characterize the legislation as an abomination that ignores the economic reality faced by long-time business owners in the tourism sector.

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Tragedy Sparking Romanch's Law

The push for this ban was primarily driven by the death of Romanch Mahajan, an 18-year-old tourist who was killed earlier in the year. The incident occurred in Central Park when an out-of-control horse carriage struck the young visitor, resulting in fatal injuries. In honor of Romanch Mahajan, the city dubbed the new prohibition Romanch's Law. The tragedy galvanized public support for stricter regulations on carriage operations, leading to the signing of the ban by Mayor Zohran Mamdani. The mayor signed the bill alongside Sovia Thukral and Anuj Thukral, who were present at the ceremony in New York City.

Disputes Over Safety Comparisons and E-Bikes

Transport Workers Union International President John Samuelsen has publicly criticized lawmakers for targeting the carriage industry based on isolated, tragic incidents. He argues that the city is unfairly singling out horse-drawn vehicles while allowing other dangerous transportation methods to operate freely. Specifically, the union points to the unregulated nature of electric bicycles as a greater threat to New Yorkers. According to the lawsuit, the administration has done little to regulate the e-bike industry despite the high number of accidents associated with them.

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Data cited in the legal complaint reveals a stark contrast in safety statistics between the two modes of transport. Between 2019 and May 2026, there have been 17,434 injuries and 113 fatalities related to e-bikes in the city. Union members, who protested the proposed ban on October 25, 2026, argue that this disparity proves the carriage ban is unjustified. They contend that the city prioritizes political optics over comprehensive public safety measures, ignoring the far more lethal impact of electric bikes on pedestrian safety.

Financial Compensation and Future Outlook

A major point of contention in the lawsuit concerns the financial safety net provided to affected drivers and owners. Mayor Zohran Mamdani claimed during the legislative process that the administration would provide buy-backs for medallions and stipends to support displaced workers. However, John Samuelsen states that the legislation as passed does not include these guarantees. The union argues that the protections outlined by the mayor were good intentions but should have been written directly into the law to ensure they were legally binding.

The Transport Workers Union maintains that the current legal framework leaves the livelihoods of carriage drivers completely unprotected. By filing this class-action suit, the union seeks to force the city government to address these gaps in the legislation. The outcome of the case in Manhattan federal court will determine whether the ban can remain in effect or if the city must negotiate new terms for compensation and transition support for the hundreds of workers employed in the horse carriage industry.