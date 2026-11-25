John Samuelsen, the hard-charging Transport Workers Union (TWU) International boss, resigned his decade-long-held MTA board post on Wednesday after Gov. Kathy

International boss, resigned his decade-long-held MTA board post on Wednesday after Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office questioned whether he could still legally hold it over his reported move to Florida.

Both Samuelsen and Hochul spokesperson Sean Butler confirmed to amNewYork on Wednesday Samuelsen’s immediate departure from the non-voting MTA Board position. Samuelsen notified Hochul of his resignation in a Wednesday letter, which he shared with amNewYork, although Butler said their office had yet to receive it. He, however, spent much of the letter excoriating Hochul, who has been a frequent target of his criticisms, over what he described as her “anti-union, anti-worker actions.

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” “I hereby submit my resignation, after a long run, from my non-compensated, non-voting, non-policy making position on the MTA Board,” Samuelsen wrote.

“I have used my limited platform on the Board to give a voice not only to New York City Transit Workers but also Metro-North workers and beyond. ” Samuelsen was first appointed to the post in 2016, when he served as president of TWU’s Local 100, which represents nearly 40,000 New York City Transit workers, before he was elevated to lead the broader union the next year.

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He has remained in the position in a holdover capacity after his term expired. In his letter, Samuelsen vowed that his replacement, who must be nominated by the union and confirmed by the state Senate, will continue to be a thorn in the governor’s side.

“Rest assured, though, the next TWU officer in this position will not hesitate to publicly call out your horrific anti-trade union record,” he wrote. Meanwhile, in a statement from Butler, Hochul’s office appeared to relish in Samuelsen’s departure.

“Gov. Hochul deeply values the essential role transit workers play in moving New York City, and she believes they deserve a dedicated and engaged advocate on the MTA board, not an absentee representative in Florida who is utterly disinterested in showing up for his members,” Butler said.

“The Governor will always stand with workers, and for that reason she welcomes Mr. Samuelsen’s resignation. ”In the letter, Hochul’s appointments secretary, Cathleen McCadden-Benjamin, wrote that Article 3 of the state’s Public Officers Law requires public office holders, such as MTA board appointees, to be New York State residents.

McCadden-Benjamin then questioned whether Samuelsen still is a resident of the state, pointing to a Nov. 13 article on the news site City and State, which focused on him registering to vote and buying property in Florida’s Broward County, a decision he is quoted as saying was driven by a desire for “recentering” his life away from his longtime Gerritsen Beach, Brooklyn home. Samuelsen, in a text to amNewYork, confirmed that he has made Florida his primary residence.

But he disputed McCadden-Benjamin’s assertion that state law definitely requires him to be a New York resident to serve on the board.

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“Although I’m in and out of New York very frequently, my head office is in Washington, DC now and I’ve made Florida my primary residence,” Samuelsen said. “The public authorities law is silent on the matter, but if there’s a lawful NY residence requirement, so be it.

”Throughout the negotiations, Samuelsen has frequently taken aim at the governor and MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber, accusing them both of lowballing workers on raises, while refusing to address what he described as issues surrounding the agency’s penchant for unnecessarily hiring contractors and consultants. When asked by amNewYork about the current state of contract negotiations at a Nov. 18 meeting of the MTA Board, Lieber was tight-lipped.

“We’re working hard to get the TWU contract settled; I think we are making progress,” Lieber said. “I’m not ready to say anything more specific than that, but that is very much a priority. ”Ethan Stark-Miller is amNewYork’s Transit Editor. He covers the MTA , the city Department of Transportation, and all other forms of getting around in the Big Apple.

He previously covered politics for amNY.

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