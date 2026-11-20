And the award for the slowest bus in New York City goes to ... the M42, again!

Transit advocates hand out satirical ‘Pokey Award’ for NYC’s slowest bus — and it’s a repeat ‘winner’The crosstown Manhattan M42 bus earned the tongue-in-cheek ‘Pokey Award’ from the New York Public Interest Research Group’s Straphangers Campaign and the Permanent Citizens Advisory Committee to the MTA for the second year running.

And the award for the slowest bus in New York City goes to … the M42, again! The crosstown Manhattan route, which runs down 42nd Street, through the Crossroads of the World, from the Hudson River to the East River, took home the 19th annualThe unwanted yearly honor, represented by a golden snail, is lavished on the MTA bus deemed to have the slowest and least reliable service by the New York Public Interest Research Group’s Straphangers Campaign and the Permanent Citizens Advisory Committee to the.

Also read M42 still crawling: NYC bus route wins another 'Pokey Award'

The tongue-in-cheek award ceremony, held by the two groups in Downtown Brooklyn on Thursday morning, is meant to draw attention to the persistent speed challenges across the country’s slowest bus network. This year, not only did the M42 take home the top prize, but the two rider advocacy groups also found its pace — in an era whenThe champion route’s average speed clocked in at just 4.78 mph, barely faster than the average rate at which a person walks.

The figure marks a 9% drop in quickness from the previous year, according to the two groups.

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“The M42 has managed to do something no bus rider wants to see — get even slower,” said Natasha Elder, NYPIRG’s regional director of equity and resiliency projects. “Winning the Pokey Award two years in a row is bad enough, but losing speed when we’re supposed to be making progress is unacceptable,” she added. “New Yorkers shouldn’t have to plan their lives around buses that crawl through traffic or leave them guessing when the next one will show up.

” The unwanted yearly honor, represented by a golden snail, is lavished on the MTA bus deemed to have the slowest and least reliable service by the New York Public Interest Research Group’s Straphangers Campaign and the Permanent Citizens Advisory Committee to the MTA . The tongue-in-cheek award ceremony, held by the two groups in Downtown Brooklyn on Thursday morning, is meant to draw attention to the persistent speed challenges across the country’s slowest bus network.

The groups pointed out that the state’s congestion pricing program, which charges drivers a $9 base toll for entering Manhattan below 60th Street during peak times, has significantly reduced traffic in the borough and helped its buses move faster. However, they argue the M42’s worsening performance shows that more must be done to improve bus speeds, including the installation of more busways, bus lanes, priority signals, all-door boarding, and tougher enforcement of those features by the NYPD.

The Mamdani administration has partnered with the state-run MTA in a wide-ranging plan to quicken the pace of buses across the five boroughs: Next Stop. The plan includes expansions of all of the features identified by the groups, including the completion of the“The Mamdani administration is going to be working tirelessly to bring world-class bus service to New York City that is fast and reliable,” NYC Department of Transportation Commissioner Mike Flynn said in a statement.

“More than a million daily riders are currently stuck in traffic, showing up late to work, missing appointments or time with their families and friends. ”While nothing can top the honor of the Pokey, the judges also presented “The Schleppie Award,” given to the bus route with the longest average minutes late beyond posted arrival times at bus stops. For 2026, the B62 bus earned the Schleppie distinction.

Riders on the route, which travels between northern Brooklyn and western Queens, near both boroughs’ waterfronts, had to brave an average of 4.63 minutes in additional bus stop time, the groups said.

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“The B62 traverses our whole Council district — and like far too many buses — it crawls slower than I bike and sometimes even walk. It’s critical that we prioritize faster, more reliable bus service for the millions of New Yorkers who rely on MTA buses daily,” said City Council Member Lincoln Restler, who represents northern Brooklyn neighborhoods from Downtown Brooklyn to Greenpoint. But the awards do not just focus on bad news for bus speeds.

Beginning in 2025, they began making room for celebrating bus routes that have seen the greatest improvement over the last year, even if only slightly. The judges furnished this year’s “Mazel Award” to the Q27. The route — snaking from Downtown Flushing through the eastern portion of the World’s Borough south to Cambria Heights — took home the Mazel for seeing a nearly 1 mph speed increase over the past 12 months.

The MTA reported at its October board meeting that Queens buses are moving faster on weekdays by an average of by an average of 1.7%. since the redesign took effect. During the ceremony, Nabila Miah, NYPIRG’s student representative studying at City College, said the Q27’s award shows there is “reason to believe that improvement is possible. ” “The Q27 earned the Mazel Award for a speed increase of 0.91 mph,” she said.

“That progress should be the expectation, not the exception. ”Ethan Stark-Miller is amNewYork’s Transit Editor. He covers the MTA , the city Department of Transportation, and all other forms of getting around in the Big Apple.

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