Arbitrator Mark Hart ruled that the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board violated human rights by outing Kerry Lemieux, awarding $20,000 for the privacy breach and discrimination.

Kerry Lemieux has secured a $20,000 settlement after an arbitrator determined that the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board discriminated against the educator. The dispute centered on a communication sent to parents that exposed Lemieux's identity and gender history without necessity, violating privacy protections. This financial award concludes a grievance filed by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation on behalf of the teacher.

Arbitrator Rules Board Violated Privacy and Human Rights

Arbitrator Mark Hart issued a ruling on November 19 stating that the board breached the Ontario Human Rights Code and the Occupational Health and Safety Act. The decision highlights that the board's actions directly caused a media firestorm that disrupted the school environment. Hart concluded that the institution failed to protect Lemieux's right to privacy and safety in the workplace.

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The core of the conflict was a letter distributed to parents of Nora Frances Henderson Secondary School in August 2023. The communication warned families about a new staff member who had previously been the subject of intense public attention. It specifically referenced the individual's gender expression history, which the arbitrator found to be an unjustified invasion of privacy.

Letter Caused Media Firestorm and Security Threats

The school board justified the letter by citing more than 20 bomb threats received leading up to the start of the school year. Administrators claimed they needed to explain increased security measures and the formation of a crisis response team to concerned parents. They argued that transparency was necessary to address the hostile environment created by external agitators.

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However, Hart rejected the notion that identifying Lemieux was required to manage the situation. The arbitrator compared the board's decision to a hypothetical scenario involving domestic violence, noting it would be unthinkable to identify a victim receiving threats from an abusive spouse. The ruling emphasized that security protocols could have been communicated without revealing the specific identity of the teacher.

Instead of a quiet start, Lemieux faced immediate scrutiny from photographers and reporters outside the school gates. The arbitrator found that the board's communication was the direct cause of this renewed media exposure. The resulting attention forced the educator to confront the very harassment the board claimed to be managing.

Kerry Lemieux Sought a Fresh Start Amidst Harassment

Lemieux, who also uses the name Kayla, had previously gone viral in 2022 while teaching at Oakville Trafalgar High School in Ontario. That incident involved the educator wearing prosthetic breasts and a blonde wig, which attracted national media coverage. The exposure led to a significant amount of public attention and online harassment that followed the teacher across different positions.

When hired at Nora Frances Henderson Secondary School in Hamilton, Lemieux chose to present as male to preserve privacy and ensure student safety. The arbitrator noted that this was a difficult decision made to prevent further bomb threats and media intrusion. The educator hoped that changing appearance and location would allow for a return to a quiet, private life.

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Unfortunately, the board's letter undermined these efforts by reintroducing the teacher to the public spotlight. Photographers captured images of Lemieux arriving at work in September 2023, contradicting the goal of a fresh start. The exposure proved that the board's method of risk management directly contradicted the duty to protect the employee.

Financial Settlement and Legal Remedies for Discrimination

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation filed the grievance alleging discrimination and unsafe working conditions. While the union sought $75,000 in damages, the arbitrator awarded a lower sum of $20,000. This financial compensation serves as a remedy for the harm caused by the breach of privacy and the resulting professional disruption.

The decision sets a precedent for how school boards must handle employee privacy during security crises. It reinforces that administrative communications must balance transparency with the legal obligations to protect individual identities. The case highlights the complex intersection of safety protocols and human rights protections in educational settings.

The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board faces scrutiny for its handling of the situation. The ruling indicates that even well-intentioned security measures must be implemented without violating human rights codes. This outcome underscores the importance of careful communication strategies in high-profile employment cases.