LGBTQ+ advocates gathered before the Supreme Court to denounce state bans on transgender athletes, arguing that the measures are a continuation of historic efforts to control women's bodies rather than genuine protections for women's sports.

On January 13, 2026, a coalition of LGBTQ+ rights advocates gathered outside the United States Supreme Court in Washington, DC, to protest the pending arguments on state bans that prohibit transgender women and girls from competing in women's sports .

The demonstrators warned that the legislation, which purports to protect the safety and integrity of women's athletics, is in fact an attempt to police female bodies and enforce a narrow, binary view of gender. They argued that the real historical pattern of using the protection of women as a pretext for restricting their autonomy stretches back to the founding era, when women were denied basic property rights, and continued through the 19th‑century legal profession bans, the 20th‑century struggle for suffrage, and the recent wave of anti‑transgender measures championed by the Trump administration.

The petitioners stressed that the current bans are not genuine solutions to the challenges women face in sports, such as unequal pay, limited access to training facilities, and systemic discrimination. Instead, they contend that the laws divert attention from these substantive issues while subjecting transgender athletes - and, by extension, all women and girls who do not conform to traditional femininity - to invasive and humiliating verification procedures.

In Idaho, for example, the contested statute obliges athletes whose sex is questioned to undergo physical examinations that are not required of male athletes, echoing historic practices that forced women to prove their gender through invasive scrutiny. The activists highlighted that similar tactics have been employed throughout American history to marginalise women, from denying them the right to vote to restricting their access to credit and professional opportunities.

In the broader context, the author of the statement, a veteran journalist and co‑founder of the independent news outlet Common Dreams, linked the fight for transgender inclusion to a larger battle for women's liberation. She reminded readers that the struggle for bodily autonomy and legal protection has always been collective, and that excluding transgender women undermines the very principle of gender equity.

She also used the platform to call for financial support for independent media, emphasizing that Common Dreams operates without corporate advertising or billionaire influence, relying instead on readers who value journalism that serves the public good. The appeal underscored the urgency of sustaining independent reporting in an era when powerful interests-from Wall Street to Big Tech-are intensifying attacks on democratic institutions and marginalized communities.

The message concluded with a plea for solidarity: defending the rights of transgender athletes is inseparable from defending the broader rights of all women and girls, and together, they must continue the fight for true liberation





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