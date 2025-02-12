Transgender Service Members Brace for Potential Ban

President Biden's new order targeting transgender military personnel has sparked concerns and anxieties within the LGBTQ+ community, particularly among those serving in the armed forces. This piece explores the potential impact of this ban through the lens of Geirid Morgan, an active-duty lieutenant commander in the Navy, who shares her personal experiences and the anxieties surrounding this policy shift.

President Biden has signed an executive order laying the groundwork for a ban on transgender people serving in the U.S. military. The president wrote that trans troops compromise military readiness and unit cohesion, and that trans identity is inconsistent with “a soldier’s commitment to an honorable, truthful, and disciplined lifestyle.

” The order is an even more aggressive version of a policy he instated during his first administration, under which service members who had already transitioned could continue serving, but no one else could come out as trans and no new out transgender people could enter the military. The Supreme Court allowed the ban to take effect in a 5–4 order. Christina Cauterucci spoke with Geirid Morgan, an active-duty lieutenant commander and research physiologist in the U.S. Navy, about her experience as a transgender woman in the military and how her life might change if the forthcoming ban holds up in court. This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity. Christina Cauterucci: Geirid, you’ve served in the military for more than a decade. But you didn’t come out as trans at work until 2022. What did it feel like to you, prior to your coming out, serving under the first Trump administration’s trans military ban? I was still struggling with whether or not I wanted to transition. But towards the end of the first Trump administration, I was rapidly getting to the point where I knew that I wanted to address my gender dysphoria and start my transition. So when Joe Biden became president and that ban was lifted, it was kind of like a big door had been opened for me, and I was able to walk through it for the first time in my life. And things have been demonstrably better ever since. My relationships have been better, my work performance has been better. I’ve been much happier and centered in a way that I had not experienced through much of my adult life. The Obama administration lifted the original ban on open service in 2016, so there was this brief window where folks were able to come out on active duty. I was serving in a very small Navy base in the panhandle of Florida, and it was very surprising to me that we had two service members come out as trans just on that installation alone, one of whom was the base command master chief. I was also kind of surprised at the how those individuals were received: overwhelmingly positively. That was very inspirational to me as someone who was still struggling with my gender identity, and I looked to those people as examples of what could possibly be. And then very quickly, once Trump took office, that window closed. I’m wondering how it felt for you in the months leading up to the 2024 election, seeing these two different people running for office who had such intense control over what your life might look like. For all transgender service members, the last year and a half has been incredibly stressful. The temperature around trans issues has been turned up so high, and the conversation has turned into an outright heated debate among a lot of people who have no experience with our community, don’t know us, and don’t engage with us in any meaningful way. That’s been kind of surreal. I feel like the last two years have been all of my hopes and dreams coming true and also my worst nightmares coming true at the same time. Which is, I imagine, is not great for anyone’s work. If you want to talk about the impact on military “readiness”—which is what conservatives always talk about with this stuff—putting thousands, maybe tens of thousands of people in a state of intense fear doesn’t seem like the best way to achieve that. In the military, it’s not just a job, it’s a lifestyle. It’s a commitment. It’s something that you have to make a lot of personal sacrifices for. And we don’t go to work every day expecting things to be easy. We expect obstacles, and we’re trained and taught to clear those obstacles. The vast majority of transgender service members, including myself, have gone to work every day these last couple years and done the best job we can, all around the world. I’ve met every performance requirement that has been set for me, every standard that’s been set for me, prior to and after my transition. I’ve met every physical and medical readiness standard that has been set for me. So we’re there. We’re doing the job. Nothing is true today that wasn’t true two weeks ago in terms of our ability to do the job. Can you give me a sense of what the impact would be on the military if several thousand people are terminated because of their gender identities? The concrete number, how many of us there are, is one data point. There are between thousands and tens of thousands of us, depending on how you define transgender. But another data point is who these people are and where they are in their careers. And there are a few data sources out there that clearly indicate that most trans service members are officers or senior enlisted





