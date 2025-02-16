Transgender Man Found Dead After Month of Torture, Five Arrested in New York

Sam Nordquist, a 24-year-old transgender man from Minnesota, was found dead following a month of alleged torture and violence. Five individuals have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with his death.

A 24-year-old transgender man, Sam Nordquist, originally from Minnesota, was found dead after a month of alleged torture and violence inflicted by multiple individuals. Nordquist went missing on February 9th, having arrived in New York in September and lost contact with loved ones. Major Kevin Sucher, commander of the state police troop, described the case as “beyond depraved” and “by far the worst” homicide investigation his office has ever encountered.

He expressed that no human being should have to endure what Nordquist allegedly went through. \The investigation, led by Captain Kelly Swift from the New York State Police Troop E’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation, is ongoing. Swift emphasized that while police haven't ruled out the possibility of a hate crime, they are still working to determine Nordquist's relationship with the suspects and their connections to one another. Five individuals have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder: Precious Arzuaga, 38, and Patrick Goodwin, 30, of Canandaigua, New York; Kyle Sage, 33, of Rochester, New York; Jennifer Quijano, 30, of Geneva, New York; and Emily Motyka, 19, of Lima, New York. \The arrests followed a search of a room at the Patty's Lodge motel in Canandaigua, the last known location of Nordquist. The investigation has uncovered a “deeply disturbing pattern of abuse” that ultimately led to Nordquist's death, according to Swift, who called it “one of the most horrific crimes” she has encountered in her 20-year law enforcement career





MURDER TORTURE HATE CRIME TRANSGENDER NEW YORK

