Transgender Indiana Student Arrested for Alleged School Shooting Plot

A transgender high school student in Indiana is facing serious charges after allegedly planning a mass shooting at Mooresville High School on Valentine's Day. Trinity J Shockley, 18, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder and intimidation with a threat to commit terrorism. The FBI investigation revealed Shockley's fascination with Nikolas Cruz and expressed homicidal thoughts online and in personal writings. Authorities discovered a 'shrine' featuring photos of recent mass school shooters at Shockley's home and seized notebooks containing disturbing entries about violence and a desire to harm others. Shockley claimed to police that the threats were a joke and he was seeking help for his thoughts, but evidence suggests a disturbing and premeditated plan.

A transgender high school student in Indiana is accused of planning a mass shooting at Mooresville High School on Valentine's Day, the anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida. Trinity J Shockley, 18, was apprehended and charged with conspiracy to commit murder, intimidation with a threat to commit terrorism, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Shockley, who identifies as a transgender man and often goes by Jamie or Dex, allegedly had access to an AR-15 rifle and a bulletproof vest, according to the tip that led to the investigation. The FBI in Indianapolis received a tip about Shockley's plan and contacted the Mooresville Metropolitan Police Department (MMPD) to assess its credibility. The agency 'swiftly coordinated' with local officials to investigate. The tip indicated that Shockley was infatuated with Nikolas Cruz, the perpetrator of the Parkland High School shooting, which occurred on Valentine's Day in 2018. On Wednesday, officials from the Morgan County Sheriff's Department conducted a search at Shockley's home. During the search, they discovered a 'shrine' on the wall featuring photos of recent mass school shooters, including Nikolas Cruz, Dylann Roof, and Ethan Crumbley. Authorities also seized a number of notebooks from Shockley's room. In the recovered notebooks, Shockley expressed homicidal thoughts and a desire to hurt others. Entries from January indicated a desire to kill and 'wipe away' people from humanity. 'You all need to be burnt out, killed, wiped away from humanity,' Shockley wrote. 'Right now, I want to pull out a AR-15.' Shockley also mentioned planning 'Parkland part two' in online conversations, claiming to have an AR-15 and detailed plans. Investigators found archives of Shockley's Discord and Snapchat accounts, revealing conversations about planning a school shooting. On Discord, Shockley used the username 'Crazy Nikolaz.' In a January 12, 2025, conversation with 'TCC Mama,' Shockley stated, 'Yeah. I’ll be honest. I’m close to shooting mine up. I have an AR-15.' When asked about a plan, Shockley responded, 'Parkland part two. Of course. I’ve been planning this for a YEAR.' Shockley told police during an interview that the threats were a joke and that he was trying to get help for his thoughts. According to court documents, Shockley said he expressed anger and wanted to be in homeschool because of the severity of his thoughts. The detective noted that Shockley also spoke about being bullied and teased after a car accident in September 2022, where he suffered a fractured skull and brain injuries. The suspected drunk driver, Michael Simpson, committed suicide about a year later. The detective said Shockley expressed guilt about Simpson's suicide. Detectives also discovered that Shockley had sought mental health resources from the school district, but his father denied the request. A school official allegedly told investigators that Shockley's father 'did not believe in mental health treatment.





