Transgender Indiana High School Student Arrested for Alleged Plot to Recreate Parkland Shooting on Valentine's Day

A transgender teen in Indiana has been arrested for allegedly plotting a mass shooting at Mooresville High School on Valentine's Day, the anniversary of the Parkland, Florida school shooting. Trinity J Shockley, 18, faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder and intimidation with a threat to commit terrorism. Authorities discovered evidence of Shockley's plan through a tip, online conversations, and a search of his home, which revealed a 'shrine' to mass shooters and notebooks containing disturbing writings.

A transgender high school student in Indiana is accused of plotting a mass shooting at Mooresville High School on Valentine's Day . Trinity J Shockley, 18, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder and intimidation with a threat to commit terrorism. The FBI in Indiana polis received a tip about Shockley's plan and collaborated with the Mooresville Metropolitan Police Department to investigate.

The tip alleged that Shockley possessed an AR-15 rifle, had ordered a bulletproof vest, and was infatuated with Nikolas Cruz, the perpetrator of the Parkland High School shooting. During a search of Shockley's home, authorities discovered a 'shrine' featuring photos of recent mass school shooters, including Cruz, Dylann Roof, and Ethan Crumbley. Shockley also had a photo album and buttons with images of mass shooters. Numerous notebooks were seized from Shockley's room, containing entries expressing homicidal thoughts and desires to harm others. One entry dated December 16, 2024, stated, 'These thoughts never seem to stop, you may believe that I am some edgelord, but in reality, I am just a loser. I am grateful for my chance to live but in reality, I am scared of living. Is it the government you ask? No. It is this sad reality of living with piece(s) of s---… I hope whoever reads this takes acknowledgment and maybe use it for your massacre. :)' Further investigation revealed online conversations on Discord and Snapchat where Shockley discussed planning a school shooting under the username 'Crazy Nikolaz.' In one conversation, Shockley claimed to have an AR-15 and was preparing for 'Parkland part two.' Shockley reportedly told police that the threats were a joke and that he was seeking help for his thoughts. However, detectives noted that Shockley had sought mental health resources from the school district but his father denied the request. The detective also mentioned that Shockley had been bullied and teased after being struck by a suspected drunk driver in September 2022, causing him to suffer a fractured skull and brain injuries.





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mass Shooting School Shooting Valentine's Day Indiana FBI Threat Conspiracy Transgender Mental Health Bullying Parkland Shooting

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Auburn City School Board Names New High School Plains High SchoolThe Auburn City School Board has officially named the new high school Plains High School, inspired by Auburn's nickname, 'The Loveliest Village on the Plains.' The school is scheduled to open in August 2028. Details about the school's colors and mascot are still to be determined.

Read more »

Indiana teen accused of plotting school shooting on Parkland anniversaryAn 18-year-old Indiana student has been accused of plotting a mass shooting at their high school on Valentine's Day.

Read more »

San Marcos trio will get their shine at San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball GameThursday’s group will represent San Marcos High School, Marshall High School, Steele High School and Warren High School on March 23 at Northside Sports Gym.

Read more »

Jackson School District Considers Closing Middle School, Merging High Schools to Tackle Budget CrisisFacing a looming $13 million budget shortfall, the Jackson Board of Education is exploring a controversial proposal to close one middle school and merge the district's two high schools. The plan, driven by state aid cuts and declining enrollment, would see Goetz Middle School shut down and potentially sold or rented. McAuliffe Middle School would become the sole upper elementary school for grades 5 and 6, while Jackson Memorial High School would house seventh and eighth graders. Jackson Liberty High School would then serve as the single high school for grades 9-12.

Read more »

Indiana High School Student Arrested for Alleged Plot to Carry Out Valentine's Day Mass ShootingAn Indiana high school student was arrested for allegedly plotting a mass shooting at Mooresville High School on Valentine's Day. Police received a tip from the FBI and executed search warrants, finding evidence of the plot, including the student's claim that the shooting would be 'Parkland part two.' The student is facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder and intimidation: threat to commit terrorism.

Read more »

Indiana High School Student Arrested for Alleged Plot to Carry Out Valentine's Day Mass ShootingA student at Mooresville High School in Indiana has been arrested and charged after allegedly plotting a Valentine's Day mass shooting. Authorities received a tip from the FBI and collaborated with local and county law enforcement to investigate the threat. The suspect, identified as Trinity Shockley, was taken into custody after search warrants were executed at their home. Charges include conspiracy to commit murder and intimidation: threat to commit terrorism. Court documents reveal that Shockley expressed admiration for the Parkland shooter, Nikolas Cruz, and aspired to be his 'number one fan.' The investigation also uncovered that Shockley had previously sought mental health resources, but their father, Timothy Shockley, denied them access due to his skepticism towards mental health treatment.

Read more »