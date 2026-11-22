Transgender doctor Dr. Jemstone Bathe is no longer practicing medicine in Manitoba following claims the physician pursued a sexual relationship with a patient.

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The restrictions prohibit Bathe from practicing medicine in any jurisdiction, including through online platforms, until receiving express permission from the College's Investigation Committee or its chair. Bathe’s profile on the website for The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Manitoba reads in part,"Dr. Bathe will not resume the practice of medicine until such time as Dr. Bathe has the express permission of the Investigation Committee or the Chair of the Investigation Committee to do so.

" It continues,"Dr. Bathe will not hold themselves out to any person as practicing medicine , whether in person or online, and Dr. Bathe will not practice medicine in any jurisdiction or forum. "Tuesday that a former patient of Bathe's told the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Manitoba that Bathe had pursued a sexual relationship with them.

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The patient, who identifies as transgender and uses they/them pronouns, was unnamed so as to not disclose their identity and was quoted as saying,"I was just scared to be myself. I lost who I was. It destroyed me," the person said. The patient said that Bathe began trying to have a sexual relationship almost immediately after the patient’s first medical appointment at Klinic in early March, according to the Winnipeg Free Press.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Wendy Elias-Gagnon, director of communications for the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Manitoba, said,"Confidentiality requirements in our provincial legislation, the Regulated Health Professions Act , limit what we can disclose about physicians. We cannot provide details beyond what is in their public profile.

" The profile says that Bathe"started in medicine as an EMS-Explorer at age 15 with Edwardsburg Ambulance Service. After undergrad in Kalamazoo, Michigan, she went to medical school in Detroit at Wayne State University School of Medicine, followed by a residency in Internal Medicine at the Detroit Medical Center. She finished her residency during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, moving to practice as an attending hospitalist with Marshfield Medical Center.

" PLANNED PARENTHOOD OFFERED HORMONES BUT HAD NO ANSWERS WHEN DETRANSITIONER SOUGHT HELP, UNDERCOVER PROBE FINDSAccording to the social media page, Bathe transitioned from acute care to primary care in 2021 in an effort to. Bathe subsequently pursued her current path in medicine after experiencing what Bathe described as severe transphobia and professional challenges while practicing in rural Wisconsin.

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Bathe, according to the LinkedIn summary, received little support while working in Rice Lake, Wisconsin, and said the Trump administration's return to power threatened the physician’s ability to continue practicing medicine in the United States, as well as her access to medical care and personal safety. It concludes,"Thanks to her wonderful partner, Paula , Jemstone sought out assistance from MLA Logan Oxenham. He then put her in touch with Manitoba Physician Retention and Recruitment as well as Klinic Community Health.

Unfortunately, things at Klinic were not meant to be. We all get better together. And we all deserve to be happy as our best selves. That includes you.

" Rachel del Guidice is a culture reporter for Fox News covering the intersection of politics, faith, family, and American culture.