Transformers War for Cybertron Siege Phantomstrike and Alphastrike Counterforce Multipacks Reissued

Popular Transformers War for Cybertron Siege multipacks are back in stock for pre-order. Both the Deception Phantomstrike Squadron and the Autobot Alphastrike Counterforce are available again.

In 2019, Amazon launched exclusive Transformers War for Cybertron Siege Phantomstrike Squadron and Alphastrike Counterforce multipacks. These sets proved highly sought-after, becoming difficult to find. Now, collectors have a second opportunity to acquire them as both multipacks have been reissued and pre-orders are available. The estimated arrival date for these sets is November. Customers won't be charged until the items ship, though they might arrive sooner.

The \u201cDeception Phantomstrike Squadron\u201d pack features Skywarp, Shrute, Fracas, and Terror-daxtyl, tasked with identifying and attacking key Autobot positions. These Decepticons launch surprise attacks, employing swift tactics. The \u201cAutobot Alphastrike Counterforce\u201d set includes Slamdance, a G2 deco'd Deluxe covert Clone Sideswipe, and Trenchfoot, a Battle Masters figure. This team analyzes Decepticon attack patterns, anticipating their next target and launching counterstrikes. In addition to these reissues, fans should check out the recently released Studio Series Commander Class Constructicons (Devastator) Hook & Long Haul 2-pack and the Age of the Primes Rescue Bot Heatwave and Sky-Bye Voyager Class figures from Hasbro. Details and pre-order links for these new releases are available below





