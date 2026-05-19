Transformers: The Movie Soundtrack Revival

Toy company Hasbro is releasing a 'reformatted' edition of the Transformers: The Movie soundtrack, featuring reimagined versions of all the original 10 songs, including power ballads, headbangers, instrumentals, and parodied synth-pop tracks, along with collaborations with artists like Gorillaz, The Strokes and Twenty One Pilots.

On July 24, a transformative album is rolling out. Nelson Shin -directed animated flick the Nelson Shin -directed animated flick that thrilled (and traumatized) a generation of children well before Michael Bay’s live-action adaptations, sounds like a lot of fun to me.

The album promises to be more than meets the eye – and the ear. Hasbro is giving fans a ‘reformatted’ edition of the/* Beatles 1962-1966 */boasts rerecorded, reimagined versions of all 10 tracks from the original movie soundtrack: - the power ballads - the heavy metal headbangers - the instrumentals - the wacky synth-pop parody. BTW, Transformers: The Movie soundtrack has been brought back to life





billboard / 🏆 112. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Transformers Soundtrack Nelson Shin Toy Company Hasbro Reimagined Versions Power Ballads Heavy Metal Headbangers Instrumentals Wacky Synth-Pop Parody

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Transformers’ Attraction to Launch in Brazil This Year as Hasbro Expands Global Experiences Biz (EXCLUSIVE)A 'Transformers' attraction will open in Brazil later this year, marking the latest live experience from toy giant Hasbro and a huge push into LATAM.

Read more »

‘The Transformers: The Movie’ Getting Theatrical Re-Release From Fathom (Exclusive)Hasbro is leaning into the movie's cult status and notoriety for killing off major characters as part of a 40th anniversary 'Apology Tour.'

Read more »

Controversial Transformers Movie Sets Theatrical Release Date for AnniversaryThe controversial Transformers: The Movie is set for a theatrical re-release to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

Read more »

40 Years Later, An Iconic Transformers Movie is Returning to Theaters in 4KTransformers has a big event planned to celebrate one of the franchise's oldest but most important milestones.

Read more »