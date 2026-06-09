Transformers: Rise of the Beasts to Stream Free on Pluto TV Starting July 1

The 2023 Transformers film Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will be available for free streaming on Pluto TV in the US from July 1, offering audiences a chance to watch the latest installment in the iconic sci-fi franchise without subscription.

The science fiction franchise Transformers is set to bring its 2023 film, Transformers : Rise of the Beasts, to a new streaming home. Starting July 1, the movie will be available for free streaming on Pluto TV in the United States, marking an exclusive free streaming premiere.

This move allows audiences to revisit the film and potentially explore earlier entries in the series, as Transformers, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, and Transformers: Dark of the Moon are already available on the platform. Directed by Steven Caple Jr., the film features a diverse cast including Anthony Ramos as Noah Diaz, Dominique Fishback as Elena Wallace, and several notable voice actors such as Ron Perlman as Optimus Primal, Peter Dinklage as Scourge, and Peter Cullen reprising his iconic role as Optimus Prime.

The film's performance at the global box office was modest, grossing approximately $441.7 million worldwide against a reported production budget of $195 to $200 million. Domestic earnings reached $157.3 million, while international markets contributed $284.3 million. Critical reception was mixed; on Rotten Tomatoes, the film holds a 51% critic score, with reviewers often noting that it relied heavily on familiar franchise tropes.

However, audience response was significantly more positive, with a 91% audience score. Despite some praise for individual elements, many reviews suggested the film failed to innovate beyond the established formula of previous installments. The availability on Pluto TV offers a no-cost opportunity for viewers to experience or re-experience this entry in the long-running series, which continues to evolve under the stewardship of producers like Michael Bay and Steven Spielberg, among others





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