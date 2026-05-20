Transformers Pinball Machines: Stern Pinball Unveils Three New Editions

Transformers: More Than Meets the Eye, a pinball game based on the iconic franchise, offers a thrilling mechanical experience with a fully animatronic Megatron robot toy, Soundwave's cassette deck, and custom sculpted Optimus Prime bash toy. Three editions are available, with the Pro Edition for $7k, the Premium Edition for $9.7k, and the Limited Edition for $13K. The machine pushes mechanical innovation to new heights and seamlessly blends physical and digital gameplay using Stern's award-winning Insider Connected platform.

Stern Pinball has three new pinball tables called Transformers : More Than Meets the Eye, bringing classic franchise storylines and characters to the playfield. Stern Pinball unveils three Transformers pinball machines – Pro, Premium, and Limited Edition – available now.

Transformers: More Than Meets the Eye pits Autobots against Decepticons with missions inspired by the 1984 series. Highlights include an animatronic Megatron, Soundwave ball lock, Optimus bash toy, Energon upgrades, and Dinobot team-ups. Players join Optimus Prime and the Autobots in their mission to stop Megatron and the Decepticons from stealing Earth's energy, conquering Cybertron, and dominating the universe





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Pinball Transformers Stern Pinball Animatronic Megatron Full-Color Mirrored Backglass Limited Edition Insider Connected Platform

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