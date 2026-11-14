Transformers Age of the Primes Alpha Bravo Pre-Orders Open at Hasbro Pulse for $29.99

Hasbro Pulse pre-orders are now live for the Transformers Age of the Primes Deluxe Class Alpha Bravo figure priced at $29.99 with a March 2027 release date.

Hasbro has officially opened pre-orders for the Transformers Age of the Primes Deluxe Class Alpha Bravo figure through its exclusive Hasbro Pulse platform. Collectors can secure their units now for a scheduled retail release in March 2027. The collectible toy is priced at twenty-nine dollars and ninety-nine cents.

Alpha Bravo transforms from a robot into an attack helicopter using exactly nineteen distinct steps. The figure stands five and a half inches tall, which equals thirteen centimeters. The toy features a new deco scheme that incorporates white, blue, and orange colors across its body panels.

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It includes three blaster accessories that attach securely to the figure. These weapons are designed to function in both robot and helicopter display modes. The detailed deco and functional accessories support high-end display setups for dedicated fans.

Alpha Bravo originally debuted during the Transformers: Combiner Wars era in 2015. He was introduced as a replacement for the character Slingshot within the Aerialbots team. Unlike other Autobots that transformed into fighter jets, Alpha Bravo operated as a helicopter specialist.

He joined his teammates to form the combiner robot known as Superion. This character serves as an airborne special operations specialist for the Autobot faction. The figure appeals to fans of classic G1 designs and modern re-imaginations.

The Age of the Primes product line celebrates the legacy of the Thirteen Primes. These original beings existed before the war between Autobots and Decepticons began. The line covers nearly every corner of the Transformers lore.

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It allows collectors to build displays that reflect the epic history of the universe. Alpha Bravo fits into this broader narrative as a key member of the aerial combat units. The release continues the long-running tradition of Transformers action figures.

Pre-orders are currently active on the Hasbro Pulse website. The item is available for purchase at the listed price point. The product will ship to customers in March 2027.

This release date provides ample time for collectors to prepare for the arrival of the figure. The toy is positioned as a key addition for Aerialbot team builds. It serves as a bridge between older Combiner Wars merchandise and current Age of the Primes storytelling.

The new release brings this helicopter-wielding Autobot back with a new Age of the Primes Deluxe Class release. First introduced during the Transformers: Combiner Wars era in 2015, Alpha Bravo brought something a little different to the classic Aerialbots team. While his fellow Autobots traditionally transformed into fighter jets, Alpha Bravo took to the skies as an attack helicopter.

He brings extra firepower to the team with his specialized design. Originally introduced as a replacement for Slingshot, this airborne special operations specialist quickly found his place among the ranks of the Aerialbots. He even joins his teammates to form the mighty Superion.

Alpha Bravo is now back with a new release featuring white, blue, and orange deco. He can convert from robot to helicopter in 19 steps. This Aerialbot comes with three accessories, featuring blaster weaponry that can attach in both robot and helicopter modes.

Whether you are building up an Aerialbot team or are ready to summon Superion, this figure delivers. The Transformers Age of the Primes Deluxe Class Alpha Bravo figure is up for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse. The figure targets both casual buyers and dedicated collectors.

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It serves as a bridge between older Combiner Wars merchandise and current Age of the Primes storytelling. The detailed deco and functional accessories support high-end display setups. This release continues the long-running tradition of Transformers action figures.

The Age of the Primes line celebrates their epic legacy with a far-reaching collection. Every bot, battle, and power in the Transformers universe can be traced back to the Primes. Build your lineup to create a display that is more than just another toy.

The figure features articulation for display-worthy poses. The new deco scheme incorporates white, blue, and orange colors across its body panels. It includes three blaster accessories that attach securely to the figure.

These weapons are designed to function in both robot and helicopter display modes. The toy stands five and a half inches tall, which equals thirteen centimeters. Alpha Bravo transforms from a robot into an attack helicopter using exactly nineteen distinct steps.

Pre-orders are currently active on the Hasbro Pulse website. The item is available for purchase at the listed price point. The product will ship to customers in March 2027.

This release date provides ample time for collectors to prepare for the arrival of the figure. The toy is positioned as a key addition for Aerialbot team builds. It serves as a bridge between older Combiner Wars merchandise and current Age of the Primes storytelling.

The new release brings this helicopter-wielding Autobot back with a new Age of the Primes Deluxe Class release. First introduced during the Transformers: Combiner Wars era in 2015, Alpha Bravo brought something a little different to the classic Aerialbots team. While his fellow Autobots traditionally transformed into fighter jets, Alpha Bravo took to the skies as an attack helicopter.

He brings extra firepower to the team with his specialized design. Originally introduced as a replacement for Slingshot, this airborne special operations specialist quickly found his place among the ranks of the Aerialbots. He even joins his teammates to form the mighty Superion.