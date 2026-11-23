Discover how to turn your smart TV into a digital art gallery using free apps like Artcast or paid services like LG Gallery+ to display artwork and reduce burn-in risks.

Modern televisions have evolved from simple viewing devices into versatile home decor pieces that can actively enhance the aesthetic of any living space. By utilizing dedicated software applications, users can transform idle screens into dynamic digital art galleries. This approach adds visual interest to rooms and helps mitigate potential hardware issues associated with static image retention.

OLED TV Art Gallery Mechanism

Converting an OLED television into a functional art gallery involves displaying rotating images, photographs, and artwork when the device is not in active use. This functionality serves a dual purpose by improving interior design while simultaneously lowering the risk of screen burn-in on OLED panels. Constantly displaying a single static image can cause permanent damage to the pixels, whereas a dynamic slideshow prevents this issue by regularly shifting the visual content. The continuous movement of images ensures that no single area of the screen remains illuminated with the same color for extended periods, thereby preserving the longevity of the display technology.

Also read Samsung vs. LG OLED TVs: What's the difference between them?

Artcast App Features and Pricing

The Artcast application offers a comprehensive solution for displaying digital art across a wide variety of smart TV platforms. This app is available on the application stores for LG, Samsung, Vizio, Roku, Google TV, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV. It provides access to more than 100,000 pieces of artwork created by artists from over 125 countries. Users can navigate through more than 50 genres to curate their preferred collections. The application allows for customizable settings, enabling viewers to control the duration each piece remains on the screen before transitioning to the next. Additionally, users can synchronize the image rotation with background music themes. The service offers a free tier that includes advertisements, while an unlimited subscription costs $4.99 per month.

Limited Options for Sony Bravia

Sony Bravia televisions include specific built-in features that allow users to create a personalized art gallery experience. This native functionality adds a rotating selection of images alongside music themes, photographs, and clocks. The inclusion of rotating images is particularly beneficial for OLED screen health, as it continuously changes the pixel activity. This integrated feature helps users display stunning artwork without needing to download third-party applications. It provides a seamless way to liven up a room and enhance the atmosphere for guests. The system is designed to integrate directly with the TV interface, ensuring that the artwork displays clearly and effectively when the television is idle.

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LG Gallery+ Exclusivity and Cost

LG Gallery+ is an exclusive application designed strictly for LG televisions. This app allows users to display pieces of art, nature photos, scenes, and AI-generated images on their screens. New users are granted one month of free access to the premium features. The free tier includes more than 100 photos, scenes, and images. For access to more than 5,000 pieces of content, including classical paintings, users must subscribe for $5 a month. This subscription is available in the U.S., U.K., South Korea, and select EU countries. The service requires an LG TV released in 2025 or later running webOS 25 or newer. Some older models may receive the app through a software update. To access the feature, users must press the home button, locate the LG Gallery+ app, open My Page, and sign in to their account.

Broader Compatibility and Alternatives

For users without a Sony Bravia or LG television, alternative methods exist to achieve a similar aesthetic result. Other applications are available on a large selection of smart TVs and streaming devices. These third-party solutions often mirror the functionality of dedicated brand apps by offering extensive libraries of high-resolution artwork. Users can download these applications directly from their device app stores. The process typically involves searching for the specific app name, downloading the installer, and following the on-screen instructions to set up the gallery. Some tools may require specific permissions to access external image libraries or cloud storage. By selecting the appropriate software, almost any modern smart television can be converted into a stunning art display that complements the interior design of the home.