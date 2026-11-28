Vintage books with weathered jackets work best for this project, which involves adding equally rustic accents to the tomes to create a charming centerpiece.

Though they became popular as centerpieces in the 1950s, coffee table books are still used by homeowners as decor. And if you've been meaning to, there's no easier way to display them.

However, you may get bored of them after a while if they don't hold any meaning for you and are merely there to anchor your living room. Switching up the layout might not be of much help, either. But that doesn't mean you should throw them out. Instead take cues from Teresa Becker, the creator behind, and transform your old books into a beautiful centerpiece.

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All you need are a few artificial flowers to tuck into your novels and a pretty ribbon to tie them all together. And to bring a bit of vintage charm to your coffee table, try using books that are at least a couple of decades old .