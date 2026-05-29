Transfer Rumors: Rashford’s Next Move; Liverpool Receive $175 Million Wirtz Bid

Ibrahima Konaté, Federico Valverde, Carlos Baleba and Alessandro Bastoni all feature in the gossip.

. However, the plan is to re-sign the young center back in 2027 after another year to develop at Bayer Leverkusen.is interested in swapping Liverpool for Chelsea to reunite with manager Xabi Alonso.

The Blues are readying a bid worth $175 million for the Germany international.have warned both Arsenal and Chelsea that even bids of $134 million would not be enough to convince them to sell 19-year-old forwardfeatures as part of Arsenal’s $233 million plans to bolster their forward line, with the Gunners also hoping to add Aston Villa midfielder That may not be the only battle between Arsenal and Man Utd, with both sides considering bids for Sporting CP left backback into the squad this summer to give Xabi Alonso the chance to make his own opinion on the forward.is no longer Barcelona’s priority this summer and the Blaugrana will only consider signing him permanently if they fail to land any of their alternative targets.can rebuild their relationship after their training ground fight.

If they cannot co-exist, the Uruguay international will be made available for a fee of $140 million .





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