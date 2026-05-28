Transboundary Mining in British Columbia and Alaska: Concerns and Uncertainties

The proposed Eskay Creek Mine and other mines in British Columbia are raising concerns about tribal consultation and potential pollution in salmon-bearing streams vital to the region's fisheries.

The proposed Eskay Creek Mine is located within the Unuk River watershed, shared by British Columbia and Southeast Alaska. Residents on the Alaska side of the border express concerns about a lack of tribal consultation and potential pollution in salmon-bearing streams vital to the region's fisheries.

Max Graham, a journalist who covers mining in Alaska for Northern Journal, spoke with KTOO's Alix Soliman about the booming industry. Several proposed mines in British Columbia are located along transboundary rivers that wind through Southeast Alaska. The owners of the Eskay Creek project have secured permits and an agreement with the First Nation on whose traditional lands the project is located, and it could open within the next few years.

Other big proposed projects include Galore Creek and Schaft Creek in the Stikine River watershed, and the New Polaris Project on the Taku River. The industry is driven by high gold prices, and the US and Canada are discussing the importance of securing the nation's supply of critical minerals used in energy and national security.

Sovereign tribes on either side of the border have responded differently to the proposed mines, with the Tahltan Nation in British Columbia having an agreement with the province that gives the First Nation control in the decision-making process. On the Alaska side, there is a uniformity in asking for basic consultation on projects, whereas on the B.C. side, there is a more robust debate over the benefits and risks of the projects.

The path to resolving issues around transboundary pollution is unclear, and there is a debate about the degree of pollution and the risks it poses. Conservation groups and fishing groups are concerned about the potential for pollution, while the Alaska Department of Fish and Game has not detected any pollution on the Alaska side of the border from active or historic mines in Canada.

The Tulsequah Chief Mine has been leaching acid mine drainage into the Taku River Watershed, upstream of the Alaska border, and there is a huge push from Alaskans to be better incorporated into the decision-making process and to shape how mines upstream get developed. The question of how to mine responsibly and what that looks like is fundamental to the discussion





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Eskay Creek Mine Transboundary Mining Tribal Consultation Pollution Salmon-Bearing Streams

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Concerns over proposed mines in British Columbia and their impact on Southeast AlaskaResidents in Southeast Alaska are concerned about the lack of tribal consultation and potential pollution from proposed mines in British Columbia. The proposed Eskay Creek Mine is the most likely to open soon, with the owners having secured permits and an agreement with the First Nation. Other proposed projects include Galore Creek and Schaft Creek in the Stikine River watershed. The high gold prices have attracted significant investment and excitement in the industry, with copper and silver prices also being high. However, the focus remains on gold. The discussion on critical minerals and securing the nation's supply of metals used in energy and national security is also feeding into the enthusiasm. The Tahltan Nation in British Columbia has an agreement with the province that gives the First Nation control in the decision-making process, whereas on the Alaska side, there is a lack of tribal consultation. The path to resolve issues around transboundary pollution is unclear, with the Tulsequah Chief Mine having leaked acid mine drainage into the Taku River Watershed. There is a debate about the extent of pollution and the risks associated with it. Conservation groups, fishing groups, and tribal leaders are concerned about the potential for pollution, while the commissioner of the Alaska Department of Fish and Game has stated that no pollution has been detected on the Alaska side of the border. Alaskans are pushing for better incorporation into decision-making and the process of shaping how mines upstream get developed. The question of how to mine responsibly and what that looks like remains fundamental.

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