Trans Erasure at Stonewall: A History Lesson for Trump

The Trump administration's removal of the word 'transgender' from the Stonewall National Monument website sparks outrage and protests. This article explores the historical significance of transgender individuals in the Stonewall Uprising and the dangers of erasing their contributions from history.

People protested the removal of the word “transgender” from the Stonewall National Monument website during a rally outside of The Stonewall Inn on February 14, 2025 in New York City. The move, taken in the wake of Trump’s so-called “gender ideology” executive order, represented yet another step in the administration’s ongoing attempt to erase trans people from public life—and now, their own history.

A 15-part video series about Stonewall Riots—a three-day uprising against anti-queer police harassment that occurred on the site in June 1969, which is widely celebrated as galvanizing the nascent gay rights movement—was also removed, and every use of “LGBTQ+” was lopped down to “LGB.” Judging from the grammatically tortured sentences left behind, this culling was probably conducted by code; it looks as though someone ran a slightly more complicated version of Find + Delete across the site. Presenting information running afoul of the right’s “anti-woke” crusade have been edited or taken down in just the first few weeks of the president’s tenure, raising alarm about not only the losses themselves, but the material impacts those changes portend for communities ranging from people with HIV, disabled people, those whose primary language is Spanish, and of course, queer people. But the defacing—and that’s what it is—of the Stonewall Monument website has hit the LGBTQ community particularly hard, given the location’s venerated status. On Friday, hundreds of people gathered outside the Stonewall Inn, bearing signs like “No T? All Shade!” and “Can’t spell HIS-ORY without the T.” I was there myself, because as a queer historian, I know that the erasure of history, while it might seem unimportant in the moment, is in fact always a crucial step on the road to autocracy. Indeed, the specific case of “deleting” trans people from the record is an action with a deeply troubling, almost century-old precedent—one that should motivate us all to resist its repetition aggressively today.About that record: Let’s be crystal clear that trans and gender nonconforming people were crucial to the Stonewall rebellion—as were lesbians and gay men, and even some straight people. But this truth has been hard won, for several reasons. First, Stonewall happened so long ago, and many of the participants are now gone or their stories were never recorded. Second, the initial narratives about Stonewall, written by primarily gay men, often focused on their experience and excluded the contributions of other groups. Each night, a broader community showed up. As Stonewall vet Jay Toole told me, “It was every form of human being, every shade of human being, every sexuality of human being, all coming together as one. It was just like, enough is e-fucking-nough.”) have been routinely sidelined. Third, our language and thinking around identity have shifted, obscuring the fact that many people in previous generations used terms like “drag queen” or “stone butch” to discuss their gender who might now identify as trans. Fourth, because they are hard to research, comparatively little attention has been paid to the queer “street youth” who were the most active part of the resistance, many of whom were gender nonconforming. And to erase our historical connections. For them, “LGB” is not vandalism, but a victory. However, let’s be clear here too: These people are absolutely wrong, and making this argument is a sign of their willful ignorance and transphobia. Because if there is a place in American history where trans existence has been well documented for decades, its Stonewall. David Carter, who wrote the definitive book on the Uprising, was so frustrated by the deliberate transphobic attempts to erase trans people from Stonewall that he wrote about it in 2019. Meticulously documenting his evidence, Carter concluded “the two most important groups in the vanguard on the first night—beyond the butch lesbian who resisted arrest and probably had the greatest impact—were homeless gay street youth and transgender people, including Marsha P. Johnson and Zazu Nova, both trans women, and Jackie Hormona, a member of the gay street youth. Most of the gay street youth were more or less feminine—or, in today’s parlance, non-gender conforming.”So, it’s settled that trans and GNC people are integral to the history of Stonewall, and they should unquestionably be part of the story told at the National Monument. But why, you might wonder, does the Trump administration care either way? All autocracies attempt to control the past in order to control the future. Their methods are ham-fisted, because they see history as a purely political endeavor, and their attempts to compete with legitimate scholarship, produced by actual historians, are risible (remember?) But laughing at the Fuhrer is perhaps the cardinal sin when living under fascism—this is no joke. Like Stalin and Putin and The Lost Causers of the Confederacy before him, Trump and his cabal are seeking to annihilate any ground that they cannot easily dominate. In the case of Stonewall, they cannot actually change the past—trans people existed there, as they do now.





