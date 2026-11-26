Kayla Lemieux, a transgender teacher from Canada, received a $20,000 payout after an arbitrator ruled that the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board discriminated against her by sending a warning letter to parents regarding her appearance, which had previously gone viral due to her wearing large prosthetic breasts.

The transgender Canadian teacher who went wildly viral for wearing massive prosthetic Z-cup breasts to school has been given a huge lift, winning a $20,000 payout from the school board.

Kayla Lemieux, who also goes by Kerry Lemieux, won the payout last week when an arbitrator ruled that the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board discriminated by sending a letter to parents warning of possible protests over the trans teacher’s hiring,in Ontario when images of the teacher in a blond wig and outrageously oversized prosthetic chest — with protruding giant fake nipples — sparked protests and even bomb threats. The Canadian high school shop teacher went viral for her Z-cup breasts last school year, which she said were real.

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The Hamilton-Wentworth board then sent a letter to parents before Lemieux started a new job at Nora Frances Henderson Secondary School in Hamilton. Lemieux was put on paid leave in March by the Halton School District after a photo of her teaching shop went viral. While it didn’t explicitly name Lemieux, the letter effectively outed him and “directly” reignited the media firestorm that erupted a year earlier, arbitrator Mark Hart ruled on Nov. 19.