Trans Athlete Sadie Schreiner Faces Title IX Complaint From CWA Over Participation in Women's Track at RIT

The Concerned Women for America (CWA) has filed a Title IX complaint against Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) regarding the participation of transgender athlete Sadie Schreiner on the women's track and field team. The CWA argues that Schreiner's presence violates Title IX regulations and that the NCAA's Transgender Participation Policy does not supersede federal law. RIT claims to be following the NCAA's policy, which aligns with President Trump's executive order banning transgender athletes from competing in women's sports. However, Schreiner's continued presence on the team roster and the NCAA's policy allowing biological males to practice on women's teams have sparked controversy.

The Concerned Women for America (CWA) has filed a Title IX complaint against the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) for allowing trans athlete Sadie Schreiner to compete on the women's track and field team. The CWA has filed its complaint with the U.S.

Department of Education, which has recently launched investigations into other institutions for potential Title IX violations, including San Jose State University, the University of Pennsylvania, and high school athletic associations in Massachusetts, Minnesota and California. CWA CEO and President Penny Nance provided a statement to Fox News Digital, elaborating on the complaint. 'Rochester Institute of Technology continues to violate Title IX anti-discrimination rules for male and female teams by rostering a trans-identifying male on its women’s track team. RIT makes the excuse it is following the NCAA’s Transgender Participation Policy (TPP) but that policy is not federal law and, in fact, does not comply with Title IX. The NCAA does not have the authority to re-define the meaning of sex under federal law for participation on male and female teams,' Nance said. 'Though RIT publicly claims it is following NCAA policy, its duty under the law is to follow Title IX. Educational institutions cannot hide behind the NCAA for its willful violations of women’s civil rights. Neither the NCAA’s previous policy nor its revised policy announced on February 6, 2025, fully protects women’s sports for women only as required under Title IX regulations which differentiate male and female teams on the basis of sex.' Fox News Digital has reached out to RIT for comment. An RIT spokesperson previously told Fox News Digital that Schreiner isn't participating in future events, as the program is complying with the NCAA's new policy that reflects President Donald Trump's recent executive order that bans trans athletes from women's sports. 'We continue to follow the NCAA participation policy for transgender student-athletes following the Trump administration’s executive order. Sadie is not participating in the next meet,' the spokesperson said. However, RIT has not confirmed to Fox News Digital whether Schreiner has been removed from the roster and is no longer practicing with the team. Schreiner still has a player profile page on the team's official website. The NCAA's policy also states that a biological male can still practice on a women's team and 'receive benefits.' 'A student-athlete assigned male at birth may practice on an NCAA women's team and receive all other benefits applicable to student-athletes,' the policy reads. President Donald Trump signed the 'No Men in Women's Sports' executive order last week, which cuts federal funding for any institution that allows trans athletes to compete in women's sports. Schreiner currently holds multiple school records in women’s track, including as RIT’s women’s indoor track record holder in the 200-, 300-, and 400-meter dashes, and RIT’s women’s outdoor record holder in the 200- and 400- meter dashes. Schreiner has been a prominent controversial figure in women's track and field this past year, especially after an appearance at the 2024 NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championship in May. Earlier that month, Schreiner competed at the Liberty League Championship and won both the women's 200- and 400-meter, breaking the 400-meter record in the process. Schreiner would have finished last by more than two seconds if the athlete had put up the same performance in the men's competition. Recently, in late January, Schreiner bragged after winning an event against female opponents. 'Not the race I was looking for at all this week, my spikes nearly fell off on the turn and with a poor start my time wasn’t nearly what I wanted,' the RIT runner wrote in an Instagram post. 'The good news is that the season just started, and I’m going to leave everything on the track at nationals,' Schreiner added with a transgender pride flag emoji. On Jan. 17, Schreiner took first place in the 200- and 400-meter dashes at the Brockport Friday Night Rust Buster, taking top spots over two female seniors. In the 200-meter dash Schreiner beat RIT teammate Caroline Hill by 1.5 seconds and took first place honors in the 400-meter dash from Brockport’s Marissa Wise by nearly 3.5 seconds. Schreiner’s results achieved automatic qualification for the All-Atlantic Regional Track and Field Championships. On Jan. 24, Schreiner took first place in the 200-meter dash at the RIT Friday Meet, beating out Liberty League junior Lexi Rodriguez of Brockport with an even faster time. On Jan. 30, Schreiner took first place in the 200- and 400-meter dashes against Liberty League opponents





Gender Identity TITLE IX Transgender Athletes Women's Sports NCAA Rochester Institute Of Technology Sadie Schreiner Concerned Women For America

