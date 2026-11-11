Tramell Tillman Explains His Ghost of Christmas Present Take on Scrooge

Tramell Tillman describes how a harsh London past shaped his Ghost of Christmas Present, while co-stars recall the classic Scrooge films that shaped their own memories.

Tramell Tillman is playing the Ghost of Christmas Present in a new adaptation of A Christmas Carol, and the actor has explained how he approached one of the story's three spirits. In an exclusive interview with Billy Murray, Tillman said his portrayal draws on a harsh historical period rather than the cheerful image the character often carries. The adaptation keeps the core of Charles Dickens's classic tale while presenting familiar figures in a new light.

The production follows the original story closely, even with a change to its title. Ebenezer Scrooge remains a miserly, cold-hearted man who must be frightened into changing his behavior by three ghosts. The cast includes Bob Cratchit, his son Tim, Jacob Marley, and Scrooge's kind-hearted nephew Fred, along with the Ghost of Christmas Past, the Ghost of Christmas Present, and the Ghost of Christmas Future.

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Tillman Shapes the Ghost of Christmas Present

Tillman's Ghost of Christmas Present is generally viewed as the most vibrant and jovial of the three spirits, and far more lively than the silent Ghost of Christmas Future. Tillman said that approach did not feel right to him. He drew inspiration from a film that depicted a rough, heavy atmosphere, and he said it was important to recreate that sense of hardship.

Tillman explained that London in those years was not a friendly place for many people, and he wanted the spirit to reflect that reality. He said that because the Ghost of Christmas Present embodies all the energies that exist in that moment, he did not want to approach Scrooge with gentle hands. Since his time on screen is so brief, Tillman argued, the lesson needed to land sharply, and even bitterly, so that Scrooge could make a choice the spirit itself could not make.

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Co-Stars Recall Earlier Versions of the Story

Claflin, who also appears in the production, said he may have first encountered the story through the Disney version, which features Mickey Mouse. However, he said the Bill Murray film set in modern-day New York is the one he remembers most from childhood. Claflin said he watched it again and again and was spellbound by its mix of fun, humor, and cleverness in a contemporary setting.

Riseborough offered a different memory, pointing to the 1950s version starring Alastair Sim. Riseborough described it as an amazing film that played on repeat in the United Kingdom during childhood. Taken together, the comments show how different generations of audiences and performers have been shaped by separate screen versions of the same Dickens story, each leaving its own mark on how Scrooge and the spirits are remembered.

Why the Interpretation Matters for Audiences

Tillman's choice to play the Ghost of Christmas Present with a harder edge gives viewers a sharper contrast with the warmth usually associated with the holiday. The approach places the emotional weight of the story on the moment of change, when Scrooge must decide how to act after confronting the past and the present. It also signals that the adaptation is willing to show the bleaker social conditions behind Dickens's original work.

For audiences, the production offers a familiar framework with a fresh emphasis. Fans who grew up with the Disney, Bill Murray, or Alastair Sim versions can compare how each interpretation handles Scrooge's transformation, while newcomers encounter a story built around redemption, family ties, and the consequences of selfishness. Tillman's remarks suggest that the performances were shaped as much by historical context as by the character names on the page.