Train-vehicle crash closes SH 130 exit ramp, other railroad crossings in Hutto

A train crash involving a vehicle closed an exit ramp on SH 130 in Hutto Friday morning, and several train crossings remain closed while crews wait for the trai

A train crash involving a vehicle closed an exit ramp on SH 130 in Hutto Friday morning, and several train crossings remain closed while crews wait for the train to move.

Hutto Fire Rescue crews responded to the crash at around 8:47 a.m. at US 79 eastbound and the SH 130 toll road exit ramp. Officials said the occupant of the vehicle was able to escape with only minor injuries. That person was taken to the hospital for further evaluation out of an abundance of caution. The train has not been moved since the crash, officials saying that the train is experiencing mechanical issues resulting from the crash.

A locomotive from Taylor is heading to the scene to assist with moving the train. The railroad crossings at Star Ranch Boulevard and Park Central Drive in Hutto remain closed due to the train blocking the way.

Hutto Fire Rescue estimates those crossings to remain closed for at least another hour.5 arrested in North Texas diesel skimming ring that stole thousands of gallons of fuel Five people were arrested for suspected operation of an organized crime scheme targeting diesel fuel pumps across North Texas. A woman has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian on the downtown Austin I-35 service road last Friday, police said.

MartAustin police have identified the husband and wife found dead inside a Southeast Austin home earlier this week and now say the case was a murder-suicide. AccordiSeven Austin Energy employees violated city policy by using city-owned vehicles to commute between their homes and worksites for more than a year, costing the cAustin police have identified the woman found dead behind a Southeast Austin apartment complex Wednesday afternoon as homicide detectives continue investigating

Scratch the next story 0% revealed · 100 pts Open the story see if you were right





cbsaustin / 🏆 595. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News: You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Two DPS troopers hurt after being dragged 130 feet during North Side traffic stopSAN ANTONIO — A man is accused of dragging two Texas Troopers with his vehicle.Nick Asa Garza is charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a public

Read more »

Second suspect arrested after DPS troopers dragged 130 feet during traffic stopSan Antonio: Nick Garza, 31, surrendered then was re-arrested after DPS says he helped fugitive Angel Rene Vital, 23. Vital, tied to a June 12 chase that injured troopers, was captured in a felony stop.

Read more »

130+ Groups Ask Congress to Reject AI Preemption BillUnions, Consumer Advocates & Civil Society Groups Warn that Obernolte-Trahan Bill Would Kill State AI Enforcement

Read more »

Italian auto supplier to open first U.S. facility in Auburn, creating 130 jobsAn Italian company that makes synthetic leathers for the auto industry will open its first U.S. facility in Auburn.

Read more »