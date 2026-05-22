Train Lovers' Dream Renovation Project

Cecilia Chavez-Brandon and her husband Paul Kirwan, originally from Mexico, spent years renovating the abandoned railway station until it was finally opened for holidaymakers in July 2022. With attention to detail, they transformed the station building and several carriages into accommodations, ensuring the character of the historic station was retained.

A couple have transformed an abandoned 19th century railway station into a cozy retreat, spending over £50,000 and turning it into a train lover's paradise for holidaymakers.

They restored the station building and converted it into accommodation, lining it with vintage furniture and fitting the interior of a run-down saloon coach with 1960s décor. Despite the pandemic closure, they have been busy renovating more carriages and track and maintain over 250 metres of disused track. Their steady stream of visitors now pay more than £260 per-night for the most luxurious room, a significant jump from the 15p average fare price in the 50s





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