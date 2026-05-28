Head Topics

Beyond the Breaking News

Tesla Cybertruck Driver Arrested After Improper Use of Off-Road FeatureTesla Cybertruck Driver Arrested After Improper Use of Off-Road Feature Netflix's 2-Part Fantasy Series Is So Good, It United A Split FandomNetflix's 2-Part Fantasy Series Is So Good, It United A Split Fandom Inside China's Deadliest Mine Disaster in Over a Decade: The Secret Tunnels, 'Yin-Yang' Drawings, and Systemic Failure Behind the Shanxi Coal BlastInside China's Deadliest Mine Disaster in Over a Decade: The Secret Tunnels, 'Yin-Yang' Drawings, and Systemic Failure Behind the Shanxi Coal Blast Shell’s Wartime Windfall Sparks Global Fury as Iran Conflict Sends Oil Markets Into ChaosShell’s Wartime Windfall Sparks Global Fury as Iran Conflict Sends Oil Markets Into Chaos

Train derails after crash with semi-truck at Juab County railroad crossing

United States News News

Train derails after crash with semi-truck at Juab County railroad crossing
United States Latest News,United States Headlines
📆5/28/2026 10:04 PM
📰KUTV2News
44 sec. here / 2 min. at publisher
📊News: 21% · Publisher: 63%

A semi-truck crashed into a train at a railroad crossing, causing the train to derail near Leamington in Juab County.According to the Utah Department of Public

A semi-truck crashed into a train at a railroad crossing, causing the train to derail near Leamington in Juab County. A semi-truck crashed into a train at a railroad crossing, causing the train to derail near Leamington in Juab County.

The driver of the semi-truck and the train conductor both suffered minor injuries. The deputy accused the driver of violating Florida’s wireless communications while driving law by using a handheld device behind the wheel. Two people were arrested after police tied them to a major crash in Taylorsville that injured eight people, five of whom were hospitalized for treatment.

The crTwo people were taken to the hospital after a wrong-way driver crashed into another driver on Interstate 215 in Salt Lake. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. oFirefighters knocked down a small fire that ignited at a Crown Burgers location in Sandy. Fire has been extinguishedSandy Fire Chief Ryan McConaghieBefore 5:30A second application for water rights tied to a proposed Box Elder data center has been withdrawn after thousands formally protested the project’s water use. The

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

KUTV2News /  🏆 281. in US

 

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cold case cracked: 1997 Huntington County murder solved using advanced DNA testingCold case cracked: 1997 Huntington County murder solved using advanced DNA testingAccording to police, on Dec. 21st, 1997, 25-year-old Angela Saco was found dead on Huntington County Reservoir property off County Road 100 East, north of County Road 100 South in Huntington County.
Read more »

San Diego County Health Official Arrested in Fatal Hit-and-Run CrashSan Diego County Health Official Arrested in Fatal Hit-and-Run CrashAssmaa Elayyat, a deputy director in San Diego County's Health and Human Services Agency, was arrested for vehicular manslaughter and felony hit-and-run after allegedly striking and killing a 27-year-old woman waiting at a bus stop. She posted $50,000 bail and is due in court Monday.
Read more »

Several injured after crash near railroad tracks in Lancaster County: dispatchSeveral injured after crash near railroad tracks in Lancaster County: dispatchSeveral units were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning near railroad tracks on West Sun Hill Road in Penn Township, per dispatch.
Read more »

New Braunfels man killed in motorcycle crash in Guadalupe County, DPS saysNew Braunfels man killed in motorcycle crash in Guadalupe County, DPS saysA New Braunfels man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Guadalupe County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).
Read more »



Render Time: 2026-05-29 01:04:19