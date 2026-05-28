Train derails after crash with semi-truck at Juab County railroad crossing

A semi-truck crashed into a train at a railroad crossing, causing the train to derail near Leamington in Juab County.According to the Utah Department of Public

A semi-truck crashed into a train at a railroad crossing, causing the train to derail near Leamington in Juab County. A semi-truck crashed into a train at a railroad crossing, causing the train to derail near Leamington in Juab County.

The driver of the semi-truck and the train conductor both suffered minor injuries. The deputy accused the driver of violating Florida’s wireless communications while driving law by using a handheld device behind the wheel. Two people were arrested after police tied them to a major crash in Taylorsville that injured eight people, five of whom were hospitalized for treatment.

The crTwo people were taken to the hospital after a wrong-way driver crashed into another driver on Interstate 215 in Salt Lake. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. oFirefighters knocked down a small fire that ignited at a Crown Burgers location in Sandy. Fire has been extinguishedSandy Fire Chief Ryan McConaghieBefore 5:30A second application for water rights tied to a proposed Box Elder data center has been withdrawn after thousands formally protested the project’s water use. The





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