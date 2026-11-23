An Amtrak train carrying almost 100 passengers struck an 18-wheeler at a Louisiana railroad crossing, derailing the first two cars and sending four people to an area hospital, police said.

An Amtrak train partially derailed in Lafayette, Louisiana Sunday night when it struck an 18-wheeler that had become stuck on the tracks. An Amtrak passenger train struck an 18-wheeler that was stuck on railroad tracks in Lafayette, Louisiana Sunday night.

The 18-wheeler was hauling a bulldozer and became stuck minutes before the train arrived, investigators say. Four people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and multiple others were treated at the scene. An Amtrak train carrying almost 100 passengers struck an 18-wheeler at a Louisiana railroad crossing, derailing the first two cars and sending four people to an area hospital, police said. The crash happened at approximately 6:05 p.m. Sunday, Lafayette Police Sgt.

Also read Janelle James Attends Abbot Elementary 100 Episode Celebration in Balmain Ruby Monogram Slingback Pumps

Ashley Wood said. The train struck a tractor-trailer that was hauling a bulldozer, she said. It attempted to cross the tracks and became stuck, and within a few minutes of it becoming stuck on the tracks, crossing guard arms closed because of the oncoming train. An Amtrak train crashed into an 18-wheeler that was hauling a bulldozer Sunday night in Louisiana.

Advertisement

Of 95 passengers on the train, only four were hospitalized with injuries that were not considered life-threatening,What they're saying: "The lead locomotive and two baggage cars derailed," Wood said.

"All passenger cars remained upright. "It was not immediately clear what caused the 18-wheeler to get stuck on the tracks. Information for this story came from the Lafayette Police Department, Acadiana News First and Amtrak. This story was reported from Orlando.